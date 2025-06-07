Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Most know Dan Patrick as the multi-time Sports Emmy-winning host of The Dan Patrick Show. But during a recent appearance on his show, Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry was more interested in Patrick’s acting roles in numerous comedies with Adam Sandler.

Henry appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday to discuss his recent contract extension following what was an excellent 2024 season, recording 1,921 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Understandably, Patrick gave Henry a bit of friendly flack for not being able to get to 2,000 yards for the second time in his career.

“Great to talk to you. Congrats on the contract extension,” said Patrick. “Can we get to 2,000 yards this year? I mean, why stop short at 1,900?”

Henry replied by explaining how the sheer number of yards wasn’t overly important to him. But ahead of next season, Patrick gave Henry a bit of motivation to get to the 2,000-yard mark after Henry revealed to Patrick that Sandler was his favorite actor.

“Hey, can you do me a favor?” Henry asked Patrick. “If you ever see him again, tell him I am a really big fan and that I would like to meet him one day.”

“You know what I’m gonna do?” replied Patrick. “I’m gonna text him today and ask if he can send a video. And then I’m gonna send it to the Ravens. And, if you get to 2,000 yards, I’ll get you in an Adam Sandler movie.”

“Alright, cool,” replied Henry. “Say no more. Remember this.”

“I’ll take care of my end of it,” added Patrick. “Mine is easy. Yours is hard, you have to get to 2,000 yards, no pressure.”

It’s a bet! @KingHenry_2 rushes for 2000 yards next season and DP gets him in a @AdamSandler movie. pic.twitter.com/GY2om9gNO6 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 3, 2025

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Patrick was obviously promising quite a lot without any kind of clearance from Adam Sandler on the matter. But fortunately, Sandler came through on his end of the bet on Friday.

Sandler sent Henry a video, like Patrick promised he would, where he confirmed that Henry would not only get a movie role if he rushed for 2,000 yards, but also a dinner with him. As you would expect, Henry was quite excited to hear from Sandler as he watched the video from Ravens OTAs on Friday.

“Yo, Derrick, I just woke up, you know that,” said Sandler. “That’s why I look disgusting, on top of the fact that I am disgusting. But I love you. Congrats on everything, baby. 2,000 yards-plus this year gets you not only in a movie, but we have a nice dinner together. We can talk about Dan Patrick’s facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it. I love ya, keep it up.”

Adam Sandler’s keeping his side of the bet… now it’s your turn @KingHenry_2! @Ravens RB Derrick Henry reacts to his favorite actor, @AdamSandler, promising him a spot in an upcoming movie with a 2,000 yard season in 2025 👀 pic.twitter.com/5PaSboZczI — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 6, 2025

At this point in Henry’s career, he is likely more focused on team-oriented goals like winning the first Super Bowl of his career with the Ravens. After all, he has truly done just about everything there is to do in his career, aside from a Super Bowl victory, being named to the Pro Bowl five times in his career.

But now, Henry certainly has a pretty big reason to rush for 2,000 yards and potentially even break his own personal rushing record set in 2020 when he rushed for 2,027 yards, which will be an incredibly difficult task considering none of the nine players to accomplish the feat before have ever done it twice or done it over the age of 30.