It’s one thing to let a WWE superstar know how big of a fan you are. It’s another thing to prove it.

And if there was ever any doubt that Adam Rank is a “mark” — his words, not mine — he put it to rest on Tuesday by cutting a WWE-caliber promo on one of the company’s biggest stars.

Rank’s fiery promo came amid Seth Rollins’ three-episode run guest-hosting Good Morning Football on NFL Network. As the show prepared for one of its “Spike O Meter” segments, it was interrupted by a wig-wearing Rank, who happened to be holding a WWE-branded microphone.

The fantasy football guru wasted little time running down his pro wrestling-related bona fides, noting that he attended Ring of Honor’s Bound By Hate pay-per-view in 2008, in which a 22-year-old Rollins — then known as Tyler Black — wrestled current AEW stars Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson in a three-way match.

“If you thought that we were going to go a week with Seth Rollins and you were not going to bring out the biggest mark in the building, a guy who watched Tyler Black face Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson in ‘no hate’ in 2008, you were mistaken,” Rank said.

Rollins was clearly impressed by the reference to the early days of his career, but the NFL Fantasy Live star was just getting warmed up. Over the course of a roughly 90-second promo, Rank made subtle (albeit not to wrestling fans) references to various milestones in Rollins’ career, including his debut with The Shield, feud with CM Punk, affiliation with The Authority and even his marriage to fellow WWE superstar “The Man” Becky Lynch.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,” Rank continued in his WWE-style delivery. “Ricky Morton once told me that he was going to beat me up because I was rooting for the Road Warriors.”

“I’m fired up, man!” Rollins responded before taking his turn on the “Spike O Meter.”

I popped @WWERollins and I haven’t stopped shaking. This was so much fun. Via @gmfb pic.twitter.com/VAofFaaBRC — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 25, 2025

While the idea of a pro wrestler guest-hosting a daily NFL morning show might have seemed potentially clunky to some, Good Morning Football‘s not-so-serious approach to covering the sport has proven to provide the perfect playground for such experimentation. And that was perhaps best evidenced by Tuesday’s promo, which might have WWE now readjusting its plans for the upcoming WrestleMania 41 to include Rank.