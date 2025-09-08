Photo Credit: CBS

Geno Smith’s debut as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders was largely positive as his team came away with a win over the New England Patriots while also putting up the most passing yards of any quarterback in the early window of games on Sunday. But Smith did make one big mistake, which the superstitious among us can blame on CBS color analyst Adam Archuleta.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Archuleta attempted to highlight Smith’s top strengths as a quarterback, acknowledging that the interceptions have been an issue, but that Smith is a “tremendously accurate quarterback” who “knows where to go with the ball.”

“Listen, Geno Smith is who he is,” said Archuleta moments after the Raiders got into Patriots territory. “He has put up numbers. He’s been a tremendously accurate quarterback. He’s an aggressive quarterback. The only real blip is last year, you see the 15 interceptions. And they struggled a little bit in the red zone. But this is who Geno Smith is. Very smart, knows where to go with the ball, and has all the talent to make the throws.”

Archuleta’s comments may be true the majority of the time. But ironically, as Archuleta was making his analysis about Smith, the veteran quarterback threw an ill-advised pass into triple coverage that got tipped up into the air and intercepted by Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

It was a big day for Geno Smith with 362 passing yards in a Raiders road win over the Patriots. And he can blame the CBS broadcast for his interception. 🏈📺🎙️🪄 #NFL (h/t: @Lepricon44) pic.twitter.com/EDhi64HIiq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2025

To be fair to Archuleta, he did reference Smith’s problems with turnovers, which reared their ugly head in this instance. But fortunately, this lowlight for Smith was largely just a blip on the radar of an excellent game from him.

Ultimately, Smith would throw for 362 yards, out-dueling Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye en route to a 20-13 victory to get his Raiders tenure started off on the right foot.