Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) waves to fans after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers always likes to be the victim.

It’s actually what he’s best at. The 41-year-old quarterback and surefire Hall of Famer can still throw the old pigskin around the yard, as seen in the Steelers’ 34-32 win over the Jets. Tom Brady even referred to Rodgers as “the greatest passer of the football the league has ever seen.” But for all of his ability as a passer, it pales in comparison to his ability to play the victim.

So why is the media willfully playing into this narrative that the Jets wronged Aaron Rodgers? If anything, the opposing quarterback had a better case. Justin Fields was playing really well for the Steelers, but was eventually replaced by Russell Wilson. The team then flamed out, and Pittsburgh tried to sign him, not Rodgers, to be its QB of the future.

Fields was impressive, if not more so, than Rodgers was in Week 1. But that’s not the story. The story is that Rodgers returned to MetLife Stadium, avenged his honor after being cast aside, and had the last laugh. At least that’s the story many in the media — and Rodgers himself — have told since he won his first season opener since 2020.

Listen, I’m happy Aaron Rodgers gets this moment walking off the field at Met Life stadium. We all like to best people who doubt or dismiss us. The goal remains for Rodgers to actually make it through the regular season upright. 📸 @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/dHZENlXNo1 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 7, 2025

Rodgers, who will tell you he’s not bitter, spent all week insisting this was just another game. He downplayed the reunion, called it one game out of 17, and made sure his teammates knew it was no big deal. But on Sunday, he couldn’t help himself.

Rodgers was asked after the game if this win meant something more against his former team.

“There were probably people in the organization who didn’t think I could play anymore. It was nice to remind those people I still can,” Rodgers replied.

“There were probably people in the organization that didn’t think I could play anymore, so it was nice to remind those people that I still can” – Aaron Rodgers on the Jets pic.twitter.com/pNZYEhAgyB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 7, 2025

Come again?

There wasn’t any question about whether Rodgers could still sling it. If Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey were evaluating the quarterback position solely based on talent, Rodgers would be playing against Justin Fields or Mason Rudolph. But they weren’t. Because Rodgers is so much more than that, he’s a headache. He’s a conspiracy theorist. He throws teammates under the bus. He talks a big game. But more importantly, he’s a victim.

A victim of what, exactly? The Jets catered to every Rodgers want and need. They hired Nathaniel Hackett, who couldn’t coordinate a sandwich, to run their offense. They signed Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. They signed Billy Turner and Tim Boyle. They let Rodgers go to Egypt. They allowed him to become bigger than the franchise itself.

But then he tore his Achilles. From there, the Jets rearranged the deck chairs on the Titanic. Everything Rodgers touched was tainted. Woody Johnson finally ran out of patience and fired Robert Saleh. But no coach was saving that team. It was a player-led team, the most undisciplined, sloppy team in the league, that was marred time and time again by Rodgers’ arrogance and his inability to tell time correctly.

The Jets’ new brass could see it clearly. Time was up on Rodgers.

Bringing Rodgers back would’ve meant Glenn couldn’t institute his no-nonsense culture. It would’ve meant Garrett Wilson requesting a trade, and one of the most talented wide receivers in franchise history would’ve been out the door because Rodgers pushed him away. It would’ve meant kowtowing to his personnel choices all over again.

So the idea that Rodgers somehow has a bone to pick with the Jets? You’ve lost me, and you’ve lost SNY’s Connor Rogers.

“You give him everything he could’ve wanted here,” Rogers said. “What is this narrative that ‘Oh, they did him so wrong.’ The reporters asking him those questions are acting like they did him beyond dirty. They gave him every player he could’ve ever wanted. They made Nathaniel Hackett, the worst offensive coordinator in football the last 10 years, the OC for him. Allen Lazard is still on payroll. Inactive (on Sunday) because of him. You’re right. Who cares? What is this story?”

“What is this narrative that, ‘oh, they did him so wrong?'”@ConnorJRogers, @SteveGelbs, @BartScott57 and @willcolon66 react to some of Aaron Rodgers’ postgame comments on Jets Post Game Live: ➡️ @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/MswaKIVcWG — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 7, 2025

You know who does care? Rodgers. And the NFL media at large, who love a good redemption story, even when there’s nothing to redeem.

“I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets,” Rodgers later added.

Aaron Rodgers says it was satisfying to beat the Jets given how his exit from the team went down: “I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets” pic.twitter.com/8wP9k5ZEDB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 7, 2025

Of course he was. Because in Aaron Rodgers’ world, he’s always the wronged party, never the problem. The Jets gave him everything he wanted and got nothing in return except drama and disappointment. But somehow, beating them makes him the hero of his own story.

Many in the media bought it hook, line, and sinker. Just like they always do with Rodgers. He’s perfected the art of being the victim while being the villain, and Sunday was just his latest masterpiece.