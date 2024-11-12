Photo credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers has said some things that others might like to see him take back, but there’s no way he would dare admit there are things he regrets saying out loud. Right?

Despite calls for Rodgers to stop joining The Pat McAfee Show while the New York Jets season is in disarray, he made his weekly appearance Tuesday afternoon. And during his latest appearance with McAfee, the often-polarizing quarterback made one of his most surprising comments yet.

It came after a question about Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parson recently taking a shot at head coach Mike McCarthy. After hearing the controversial quote, Rodgers had some nice words for McCarthy before he sort of sympathized with Parsons.

“I said something that I wanted back in a postgame press conference.. The next day once I walked in the facility eight different people said go see Big Mike.. I apologized and we hugged it out” 😂😂@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/arG4JU68oq pic.twitter.com/ee8e5Eg02o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 12, 2024



“Sometimes, some people say things. S***, I’ve said a lot of things I want to say back,” Rodgers admitted before noting there were times that he said something out loud before realizing he would have liked to “Held onto that one. Inside words going out.”

Rodgers was quick to add, “Nothing about COVID, of course,” of course. While many are nodding in agreement as Rodgers said he would have benefitted from some mulligans throughout his career, it was still surprising to hear someone who portrays his level of arrogance admit there are things he would like to take back.

McAfee, unfortunately, didn’t cross-examine Rodgers by asking the quarterback to share some of his public regrets, leaving the audience to wonder. Rodgers did, however, offer one example and it had nothing to do with Jimmy Kimmel or any conspiracy theory.

“I said something that I wanted back in a postgame press conference. And the next day, once I walked into the facility, eight different people said, ‘Hey, see Mike.’ It was like everyone in the building knew, ‘When 12 gets in the building, and you see him, you tell his ass to get upstairs and see me,’” Rodgers recalled with a chuckle.

Rodgers said he apologized to McCarthy and they “hugged it out.” But he wondered whether Parsons similarly experienced everyone telling him to go see the coach as he entered Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters this week.

Rodgers didn’t say what it was that he apologized to McCarthy for when they were in Green Bay, but there was that time he called out his head coach’s play-calling after a 22-0 win in 2018. That can’t be it, right? Of all the controversial things Rodgers has said out loud to the media, there’s no way questioning McCarthy’s play-calling is the thing he thinks crossed a line.

[The Pat McAfee Show]