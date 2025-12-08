Credit: Chris Adamski

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the 2025 NFL season with a lot of hype, thanks in part to the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The hope was that this would be the season that got them out of their mediocrity slump, having finished with 9 or 10 wins in each of their last 4 seasons. For head coach Mike Tomlin, the hope was to return Pittsburgh to championship form, now 15 years out from their previous Super Bowl appearance and 17 years from their last championship.

So far, it hasn’t worked out that way. The Steelers came into Sunday at 6-6 with rumblings about Tomlin’s future at a fever pitch. Even former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined the chorus of those wondering if it’s time for the 19-year head coach to move on. Steelers fans also chanted “Fire Tomlin” after last week’s loss.

Pittsburgh silenced the doubters, at least for one week, on Sunday, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 and moving into first place in the AFC North. Afterward, Rodgers was asked what the win meant a week after those “Fire Tomlin” chants.

“It means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week,” he said with a smug grin.

Tomlin has had similar reactions to questions about Rodgers all season long, so we suppose he’s just returning the favor.

A win is a win, but the Steelers will need to not only make the playoffs but also win their first playoff game since 2017 if they really want to get the criticism to go away.