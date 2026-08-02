Credit: GMFB, Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers shocked many people recently.

No, it wasn’t because he decided to return to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers for one more season.

And no, it wasn’t because he got married to… a person who exists out there somewhere.

It was because he spent time with his family.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has infamously been estranged from his parents, Ed and Darla, and his brothers, Luke and Jordan, for at least a decade. The relationship between Aaron and Jordan was especially bitter for years, with the former The Bachelorette contestant revealing that they don’t talk during the show. Aaron responded by confirming he hadn’t watched the show and refusing to discuss family matters further. In 2018, Jordan also called his brother out for not checking on his mother during dangerous forest fires near her home.

“If you look at the saga with my family, for years it was one-sided,” Rodgers once said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “They were making shots in the media saying bullsh*t. I never said anything until it got to the point where I’m like, ‘All right, enough is enough.’”

Things cooled down in recent years, but there were no signals that the two sides might be coming back together. That is, until several weeks ago, when Rodgers shared photos of himself with his mom, dad, and brother Luke on Instagram. Jordan was not present in any of the photos.

Rodgers sat down with NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt this week as the 2026 NFL season approaches, explaining how the long-awaited reunion came to be.

Talked to Aaron Rodgers about reuniting with his family and the role his wife played in it. pic.twitter.com/Nw2jDBanno — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 1, 2026

“There’s been a lot of conversation about it outside of my own conversation for so many years,” said Rodgers. “A big part of it was getting married and having those conversations with my wife. That allowed me to kind of open up to the possibility of coming together.

“It’s been a couple-year process now, the conversations with them, but I’ve been very, very closed off about that part of my life, and I want to keep it that way, but there’s been a narrative that’s gone on for too long that I wanted to kind of shut down, and it’s been really beautiful to reconnect with them, all of them.

“I got to spend a week, a long weekend recently. Those pictures are from in Nashville with my parents, my brother and his sweet wife and their incredible two kids. I got to be an uncle. It’s just really, it’s really special. So a lot of my life has been full circle. I think the last year, and that was part of it. I knew it was part of it and I’m happy to be reunited. And that part of my life is a really beautiful addition.

“I got to give my wife a lot of credit for— not that she was pushing me because she never was, but just the way that she loves and supports me. Having her by my side during this process has been really special, and I miss those relationships. And there was reasons for it that don’t need to be talked about, but I’m thankful that, that that’s come all the way back around.”

We may or may not ever meet Aaron Rodgers’ wife, but she’s certainly continuing to make her presence felt.