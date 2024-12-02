Photo credit: SNYJets

Aaron Rodgers can’t find a win, but he can always find someone else to blame as the losses continue to mount for the New York Jets.

Sunday afternoon, the Jets suffered their ninth loss of the season, losing at home to the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. It was another meltdown for the Jets and another failed opportunity by Rodgers to win the game late. The Jets are now 0-5 this season when their quarterback has an opportunity to lead them on a potential game-winning drive.

After the game, Rodgers was asked about his pedestrian statistics and the 41-year-old quarterback was quick to remind everyone, it’s not all his fault.

Aaron Rodgers was asked about his health being at a high, but his numbers not being what he expected: "There's 11 guys on the field, sometimes it's my fault, and then sometimes the details aren't there in some other spots too."



“There’s 11 guys on the field. Sometimes it’s my fault,” Rodgers admitted. “Definitely, multiple times today. And then sometimes, the details aren’t there in other spots too.”

There was a moment Sunday afternoon where it looked like the Jets were on the verge of blowing out the Seahawks. Leading 21-7 in the second quarter, the Jets were on Seattle’s 10-yard line when Rodgers missed an open Garrett Wilson and followed it up by throwing a pick-six to Leonard Williams.

The Jets are 3-9, they’re 0-5 when Rodgers has a chance to win the game late and he threw a brutal pick-six. Since 2022, Rodgers ranks 30th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in total QBR. If ever there was a time for Rodgers to say some version of, “This one is on me, guys,” Sunday afternoon was it.

It’s sad to watch Rodgers go out like this. He’s not the most popular personality and brings all of that on himself. But for years, this was the best quarterback in the NFL and now he’s just a person who is incapable of accepting responsibility.

The Jets handed Rodgers the keys to the franchise when they traded for him. They let him pick the offense, the offensive staff and his teammates. They fired the coach, traded for Davante Adams and traded away Mike Williams. The Jets and Rodgers did everything they could to make it seem like it was everyone else’s fault. But at 3-9, with Rodgers playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, he’s only fooling himself.

