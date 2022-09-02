In case you didn’t get enough Aaron Rodgers during his summer media tour, which included a controversial stop on the Joe Rogan podcast, you’ll again get to hear the quarterback every Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show this fall.

The duo made the announcement Friday afternoon as Rodgers made a bonus guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“By the blessing of the football gods, we got to hear his brains spill out through two f*cking seasons on this show,” McAfee said of Rodgers. “These convos led to some interesting situations. These convos took us to places none of us could have expected, but these convos enlightened us on a human that is one of one.”

“In an unprecedented move, for the third consecutive season, conversations that rattled the sports globe,” McAfee continued. “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday is back for season three.”

The emphasis on calling it an “unprecedented move” may have been a shot at FS1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. Last month, FS1 announced Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons would be joining Undisputed every Tuesday throughout the NFL season, referring to it as an unprecedented programming decision, while seemingly ignoring that McAfee boasts Aaron Rodgers every Tuesday.

And once again, Rodgers will be making weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show for wide-ranging discussions of football, books, psychedelics, pandemics, UFOs and everything in between. Polarizing, controversial, headline-grabbing. Sometimes they stick to sports, sometimes they don’t, sometimes they’re misinformed, occasionally they’re also informational (to be fair). For better or worse, Aaron Rodgers returns to his media safe space during a time where he lost allies after admittedly misleading the media about his vaccination status.

