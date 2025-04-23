Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Many of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history have gone into broadcasting after wrapping up their playing careers. But Andrew Marchand doesn’t believe that Aaron Rodgers will have that option.

Marchand discussed Rodgers’ potential post-playing career options. He did clarify that Rodgers will likely have some media options available to him. But unlike most of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Rodgers will likely not have a color analyst or studio role as an option.

“If you look at a top-20 list — just Google the list of the top 20 quarterbacks of all-time, almost all of them have gone into TV or have had the option to go into TV,” Marchand said. “Now, will there be options for Aaron Rodgers? Yeah. I think so. Podcasts, whatever. There’s a million places you can go. But in terms of a network, does any network really want to take a chance on Aaron Rodgers? I don’t think so. And that’s pretty amazing considering Super Bowl winner, all-time great. And I do not think he’ll have a lot of suitors in terms of network television. And I’m sure Aaron Rodgers would say, ‘I don’t want them anyway.'”

CLIP: Aaron Rodgers may be one of the only all-time QBs who doesn’t have big time network TV opportunities upon retirement https://t.co/hC6WhyI177 pic.twitter.com/pTvZ5bjXoz — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 22, 2025

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a lack of interest from the NFL’s media partners. But Marchand’s last point is also true. There has been no evidence that Rodgers wants such a role in broadcasting. In fact, other reports have suggested the opposite, that he’s not interested.

It’s true that most of the better quarterbacks in NFL history have gone into broadcasting — or at least had that option. Rodgers can see plenty of his peers, including Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tony Romo — just to name a few — in broadcasting. There have, however, been some exceptions. And because of what looks to be a mutual lack of interest, it seems like Rodgers will be one of those.