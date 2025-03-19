Aaron Rodgers after a Dec. 15, 2024 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union, via Imagn Images.)

There’s no love lost between Aaron Rodgers and the media.

In fact, we at Awful Announcing have an entire archive full of receipts indicating Rodgers’s disdain for NFL insiders, who have given up on him while he searches for a new home. He’s ruffled some feathers along the way, telling Adam Schefter to “lose my number” while also wondering if ESPN’s NFL insider engages in “quid pro quo” relationships for scoops.

He’s had his run-ins with Dianna Russini and Ryan Clark, too. But for all intents and purposes, he had no beef with the local media who covered him in New York and New Jersey. Plus, he has a lot of love for Pam Oliver and Pat McAfee, though he’s keeping the latter in the dark as he milks his latest decision.

But if he decides to spurn the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers and officially put to bed a Hall of Fame career, he isn’t expected to be interested in broadcasting. And that sentiment seems to be mutual. According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, NFL media partners aren’t exactly clamoring to add Rodgers to their ranks.

TUNED IN: Aaron Rodgers drawing very little interest from media companies as his legendary career nears its end. “Yes, he could be a great analyst. But he’s insufferable,” says one media source. Read my latest ‘Tuned In’ media column for @FOS 👎https://t.co/DyuglkbOBR — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) March 19, 2025

In fact, McCarthy reports that none of the network executives or talent agents he spoke with would discuss Rodgers on the record, but privately, they’re content with their current broadcast teams and don’t see any immediate openings.

Under the condition of anonymity, several media executives expressed concerns that Rodgers could come across as a “pompous know-it-all” who may alienate viewers. There’s also his obsession with Dr. Anthony Fauci and his public feud with Jimmy Kimmel, among other things.

“Yes, he could be a great analyst. But he’s insufferable,” one source told McCarthy.

As McCarthy notes, even if Rodgers were to announce his retirement and express interest in joining the media, it’s not guaranteed that networks or streaming platforms would be eager to sign him. Over the years, his relationship with the press has soured, and even personalities from networks that could hire him have openly criticized him.

While there’s no denying his football genius, Rodgers isn’t exactly universally adored. People loved to hate him throughout his NFL career. Just look at how the NFL doubled down on the Jets being a national media darling despite being, well, the Jets.

But would that same dynamic translate to the media? Networks aren’t eager to hold their breath every time he speaks. That’s why many of the executives McCarthy spoke to remain hesitant, fearing his controversial off-field persona could overshadow his analysis and ultimately turn off more viewers than he draws in.

For now, Rodgers’ broadcasting future seems like another decision that will be put on hold.