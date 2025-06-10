Photo credit: NFL

It’s a new season in a new city with a new team in a new uniform and a new wedding ring for Aaron Rodgers. And the announcement may have just earned him a new fan in Colin Cowherd.

Rodgers revealed two new marriages in recent days. One to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll play the 21st season of his NFL career. The other, to an unnamed person.

After missing voluntary organized offseason activities because he hadn’t yet signed with the Steelers, Rodgers was in attendance for the first day of mandatory workouts Tuesday afternoon. Following the workout, Rodgers met with Pittsburgh reporters for the first time, and they had a lot of catching up to do.

Amid questions about his expectations for the season after making the decision to sign with the Steelers, the 41-year-old quarterback was asked about the band on his left ring finger.

Aaron Rodgers says the ring on his finger is, indeed, a wedding ring — and that he’s been married “for a few months.” https://t.co/ajHGv9Ozle pic.twitter.com/GqO9H9vaJ6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 10, 2025



“Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” Rodgers confirmed with a smile before adding he got married “a couple months” ago.

The question came after Rodgers was pictured in his contract-signing photo with the Steelers wearing a black band on his left ring finger. Last December, Rodgers revealed he was in a relationship with a woman named Brittani. He did not, however, name the person he is now married to.

Rodgers was previously engaged to Shailene Woodley and had been in several high-profile relationships throughout his career, including former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn. But as far as we know, this is the first time he has been married.

Congratulations, Aaron. Congratulations, Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd has long been one of Rodgers’ biggest critics. Just this week, Cowherd went on a rant, ripping Rodgers for being “weird” and even called out his “secret marriages.” Well, it’s a secret no more. Rodgers is married and that’s something Cowherd has been calling on him to do for years.

“I like my pro athletes to be married to strong women. They call you out on their crap,” Cowherd said in 2022. Kyrie Irving, ‘I’m not getting a vaxxed!’ I believe if Kyrie Irving was married, his wife would have said, ‘get to a damn pharmacy, you’re part of a team, get over yourself.’ James Harden, Aaron Rodgers – rich, getting older, single, no woman to hold you accountable. You look at those Super Bowls, a lot of married dudes.”

“Who holds Aaron accountable?” Cowherd asked. “No owner in Green Bay to call him out on his crap, fake Hollywood friends aren’t gonna do it. Who holds him accountable?”

Nearly three years later, Rodgers may have taken Cowherd’s advice and found someone to hold him accountable. You just hope the New York Jets were aware of Rodgers’ marriage when they decided to part ways with the polarizing quarterback in February. Because the way Cowherd sees it, now that Rodgers has a wedding ring on his finger, new Super Bowl rings shouldn’t be far behind.

Although, this is Aaron Rodgers we’re talking about. Would anyone be stunned if we later found out Rodgers decided to marry himself and start wearing a wedding ring?