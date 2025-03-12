Pat McAfee interviewing Aaron Rodgers in November 2022. (The Pat McAfee Show.)

Pat McAfee knows Aaron Rodgers. Pat McAfee knows Pittsburgh. Pat McAfee does not know if Aaron Rodgers wants to play in Pittsburgh.

McAfee caused a mini ruckus on social media Wednesday morning, when he shared an old clip of Rodgers fawning over the city of Pittsburgh. But as everyone rushed to assume it may have been some sort of Easter egg to imply Rodgers is ready to join the Steelers, McAfee insists that wasn’t the case.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are awaiting a Quarterback decision.. I’ve been trying to get an answer from Aaron Rodgers 😂😂 #PMSLive https://t.co/oLvO8Y0hpx pic.twitter.com/m1jn4VF4UM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2025



“There was a video that somebody retweeted of Aaron Rodgers talking about Pittsburgh,” McAfee said during his Wednesday afternoon show. “We know nothing. I retweet that video though. I guess I should have known that this was potentially going to happen. All of Pittsburgh basically was like, ‘I know he’s going to Pittsburgh.’”

“Once again, I just retweeted that so people know the guy – if he was to go to Pittsburgh – loves the city,” McAfee insisted. “That’s not me saying I know sh*t. I do not know anything. I wonder if he does? You can text him and call him. but what if he doesn’t answer, like for five days or something. Which maybe has been happening.”

McAfee said he has attempted to FaceTime with Rodgers in recent days in hopes of getting an idea about what city the 41-year-old quarterback plans on taking his remaining talents to. Rodgers, however, has kept McAfee in the dark, only texting back, “Hey, everything is going good” as a response.

Rodgers has not appeared on The Pat McAfee Show since his divorce from the New York Jets. Rodgers has made no public statements about his desire to play next season and where that might be. But based on the efforts by the Steelers and New York Giants in recruiting the 41-year-old quarterback coming off a four-win season, it certainly seems like he plans on playing. Just don’t ask McAfee where that will be. Because he has no idea.