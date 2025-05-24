Credit: The Joe Rogan Experience

When we saw that free agent NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, we all drew straws to see who would actually sit there and listen to all three hours.

We’ve transcribed Rodgers’ podcast appearances before, and it’s not an experience for the faint of heart. Ultimately, we didn’t hear much of value in terms of sports media-related content.

However, given how much Rodgers remains a pivotal figure in the NFL landscape and this being a rare chance to hear what he has to say this offseason before he presumably joins the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s still worthwhile to listen to what the four-time NFL MVP has to say. Perhaps he’s turned over a new leaf and moved from conspiracy theories potentially hurting people to more science-based ideas that could positively impact the world.

Nope. He’s still spouting conspiratorial nonsense to anyone who’ll listen or give him the platform (which includes ESPN when he invariably returns to The Pat McAfee Show in a few months).

Rogan and Rodgers played the hits on vaccines, but first, they had a deep chat about the good work that Elon Musk did with DOGE, though the NFL quarterback remains concerned that President Donald Trump hasn’t arrested more government officials.

Here’s Aaron Rodgers saying Elon Musk used DOGE to get rid of “stupid ass programs” and wonders why Trump hasn’t imprisoned more government officials. Good luck to the Steelers! [image or embed] — Denny Carter (@dennycarter.bsky.social) May 23, 2025 at 1:07 PM

Various reports have clarified that many of DOGE’s claims about creating billions in savings are untrue. Furthermore, reports on Musk’s conflicts of interest with the government programs he oversees have led to the widespread assumption that his efforts are for his own financial gain more than saving taxpayers money.

The dynamic duo saved their best work for discussions around the damage that COVID-19 vaccines have done, noting the various reports that have been covered up (though they somehow have access to what’s in them).

Here’s Aaron Rodgers talking about vaccines causing “turbo-cancer” and killing children. Rodgers then wonders about the nanobots implanted inside the Covid vaccines. [image or embed] — Denny Carter (@dennycarter.bsky.social) May 24, 2025 at 8:13 AM

“I’ve heard some rumblings” is never a good start to a sentence from Aaron Rodgers.

And if you want to hear about Rogan’s and Rodgers’s further thoughts on vaccines, including the notion that Tetanus, a serious bacterial infection that can cause lockjaw and be fatal if not treated, is not dangerous, you can do so here.

What does any of this have to do with Awful Announcing and our zone of coverage?

By all accounts, Rodgers will be back in the NFL this season. He and the Steelers have been in talks for months since the New York Jets moved on from him. As mentioned, he’ll almost certainly be back on The Pat McAfee Show where he’s spouted similar conspiracy theories and dubious medical advice. His appearances usually come when ESPN broadcasts the show to its millions of viewers. And while the Worldwide Leader seems to have given up accountability on this and other fronts recently, it remains something worth calling out given the real-world impacts (especially with the current administration).

In the parlance of Rogan and Rodgers, we mostly just want to make sure Steelers fans do their own research and have informed consent about who their next quarterback might be.