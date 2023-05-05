Among the biggest stories of the spring, few top the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets. The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. Many have wondered how Rodgers, who’s played his entire career in Green Bay, will adapt and react to the New York media.

The media in New York City has been called many things. You are hit from all angles and, seemingly, always under watch by somebody. The perception of the ravenous NYC media has taken on a life of itself. But depending on who you ask, it might not be difficult for Rodgers to gel with his new abode.

On the Awful Announcing podcast with Maggie Gray, the CBS Sports Radio personality and NYC native dished on what she thought the move would bring for him. Gray said that Rodgers would love all the attention he would receive. Gray believes that the quarterback won’t have issues around the city.

“He’ll be fine,” Gray responded to the question from host Brandon Contes. “He is gonna be. He’s gonna love this too because he’s gonna get a lot of attention, and I think he likes having the attention.”

Gray furthered the point by suggesting Rodgers might earn points with the New York media for his honesty.

“I think most of that concern is coming from outside of New York. Because I do think like you said, he is so open and honest, and that’s something that the New York media appreciates.”

Gray said that Rodgers knows he’s “red meat” to Jet fans and the media. That’s a given, for sure. Whatever Rodgers says or does will be on every news channel and the Internet. But that might be what Aaron Rodgers desires.

[Awful Announcing Podcast]