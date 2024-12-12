Photo credit: New York Jets

Add Jay Glazer to the list of NFL insiders who had their reporting disputed by New York Jets quarterback-turned media critic Aaron Rodgers.

First it was Dianna Russini, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, now it’s Glazer who’s feeling the wrath of Rodgers. This time, however Rodgers is discrediting a report from Glazer that appeared to be portraying the often-controversial quarterback in a better light.

Prior to the Jets loss against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday afternoon, Glazer went on Fox and provided a list of injuries Rodgers has been battling this season. And if accurate, it gives Rodgers an excuse as he attempts to explain his mediocre play this season.

Sunday’s @NFLonFOX scoopage… @AaronRodgers12 fought through wayyyy more painful injuries than people realized this year, which propped him MORE in the eyes of his teammates, while others including owner talked of his benching his teammates didn’t feel same way seeing how much… pic.twitter.com/1OzHxsIb3L — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 9, 2024



“What nobody knows is how many injuries he’s been dealing with this whole season,” Glazer said. “There’s been a grade two hamstring strain, which is really a tear, an MCL sprain a high ankle sprain and he’s been fighting through a lot of that and it raise him up a lot in the eyes of his teammates.”

Rodgers met with Jets reporters Wednesday afternoon and was asked about Glazer’s injury report from Sunday. And Rodgers was not appreciative of the report.

“Jay did that? Where’s he getting his information?” Rodgers asked. “How’d he know it’s a grade two if there was never an MRI?”

Earlier this month, Ian Rapoport similarly reported Rodgers has been dealing with a flurry of injuries this season, but claimed the quarterback has “resisted getting scans done” so he wouldn’t be forced to stop playing.

“There was a hamstring at one point, there was a knee at one point, and I think you all saw the ankle in London, I don’t know what the grades were with all of them,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. “Jay came in and gave a great speech this training camp. Other than that, he doesn’t know s*** about my body. And that’s the truth.”

Rodgers has repeatedly made it clear he doesn’t like reporters reporting anything they didn’t get directly from him. Rodgers also likes to repeatedly make it clear he only speaks to a small circle of people that Russini, Schefter, Rapoport and Glazer don’t fit in. What Rodgers fails to acknowledge, however, is the fact that it is possible for reporters to get information on a person without speaking directly to them.

