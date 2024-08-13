Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

Ian O’Connor’s new book about Aaron Rodgers is making a lot of headlines, although the subject doesn’t appear to be thrilled by the attention.

Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers is slated to be released later this month, but details about the book have been emerging in recent weeks. Rodgers appeared on WFAN’s morning show hosted by Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti on Tuesday and the New York Jets quarterback was asked about the biography.

“I think he reached out to 500 people and talked to maybe half of those people,” Rodgers said. “At the end, although I believe he had already written the first draft, we had a conversation and sat down. It was more just kind of him asking a few things. A lot of the stuff that was in there is 20-plus years old. I commend him for the time he spent on it, but it’s not a book I asked him to write for me.”

Rodgers did note how much he appreciates the book’s first chapter, which is about his grandfather. Edward Rodgers, the quarterback’s paternal grandfather was a decorated World War II combat pilot. According to Rodgers, he learned new facts about his grandfather because of the research O’Connor did. And while Rodgers said he looks forward to reading that particular chapter, he questioned whether other stories in the book will similarly be based on facts.

“There are some interesting stories I’m sure that will come out of it,” Rodgers said of the book. “And ones that are not based on a lot of fact, to be honest. “

Rodgers was not implying O’Connor would invent or fabricate stories in the book, but recognizes the hundreds of people he interviewed for the biography are providing information from their own perspective. Esiason noted the New York Post had an excerpt from the book about Rodgers’ relationship with Olivia Munn, to which the quarterback kind of rolled his eyes.

“There’s stories in there that I’m sure are true, there’s stories that are exaggerated over time. There’s stories that are perspectively true to people,” Rodgers said. “He (O’Connor) was trying to do a really good job in getting the entire picture, but you have to put everything into context. I don’t know what kind of book he’s gonna write.”

