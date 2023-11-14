Photo credit: ESPN

Aaron Rodgers loves to entertain conspiracy theories, but apparently, he doesn’t like to be part of one.

Last week, Billy Gil of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz casually posed the theory that Rodgers never actually ruptured his Achilles based on the quarterback recovering at from the injury at a seemingly historic pace. That theory created a social media firestorm, making its way to Colin Cowherd, and apparently, even Aaron Rodgers.

Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and sounded displeased with the idea of people questioning his injury.

“I have some very interesting thoughts that ESPN would probably try and cut off the broadcast if I started really getting into how I feel about that stuff.” Aaron Rodgers on conspiracy theories about his torn Achilles pic.twitter.com/5Bum6ncO9W — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 14, 2023



“I have some very interesting thoughts that ESPN would probably try and cut off the broadcast if I started really getting into how I feel about that stuff,” Rodgers told McAfee.

During Rodgers’ Halloween appearance with McAfee, seconds after Dr. Fauci’s name was broached on the show, ESPN’s feed went dark for 12 minutes for many linear viewers. While the glitch was probably nothing more than a glitch, a conspiracy theorist might thing there was some intent behind the technical issues. It seems like we can count Rodgers among those conspiracy theorists.

So now we have Rodgers, a known conspiracy theorist, sneering at someone else’s conspiracy by evoking another conspiracy theory.

“The same people entertaining the possibility of conspiracy about my Achilles could not possibly fathom a world in which anything related to this beautiful, experimental gene therapy could have any issues with that,” Rodgers continued with his weekly reference to Covid vaccines. “Fascinating. Fascinating. So I just went into it, they probably just cut the feed. I don’t give a sh*t, I don’t give a sh*t.”

Does that mean Rodgers would be okay with someone questioning his Achilles injury as long as they also question Covid vaccines? It sounds like Rodgers took The Dan Le Batard Show entertaining this Achilles conspiracy theory to heart rather than treating it as a wild talking point on a podcast. But just in case there was any real skepticism around Rodgers’ injury, he reaffirmed that he did indeed suffer a torn Achilles four plays into the NFL season.

“It was ruptured,” Rodgers said. “It was fixed by the best doctor in the land and my entire focus from September 13th has been rehab and get back on the field.”

Rodgers will entertain conspiracies about Covid, vaccines, aliens, 9/11, Chinese spy balloons and being censored by ESPN. But The Pat McAfee Show’s resident conspiracy theorist draws the line at conspiracies about his Achilles.

[The Pat McAfee Show]