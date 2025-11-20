Credit: Brooke Pryor

In 18 seasons as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers made the lives of Chicago Bears fans hell.

Rodgers is 24-5 in his career against the Bears and once yelled “I still own you” at Chicago fans after scoring a touchdown.

However, those days are long since gone. Rodgers is a lot older, theoretically wiser, and a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. As they prepare to take on the Bears this weekend, the 41-year-old quarterback was asked if he still thrives on being a “villain” in Chicago.

Any extra incentive for Aaron Rodgers to play this weekend given then opponent — the Chicago Bears? Rodgers: “There’s incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and Thursdays in that city. It’s a great sports town, phenomenal sports fans …” pic.twitter.com/UfKVkaMC2i — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 19, 2025

“I’d rather not be [the villain]. I’m not in Green Bay anymore. I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. Maybe. I can, I guess,” Rodgers told reporters. “It’s a great rivalry. I mean, in the history of all sports, you talk about the Lakers and the Celtics and the Red Sox and the Yankees. You’ve got to talk about the Packers and the Bears. And there’s been some great memories there.”

Of course, Rodgers couldn’t help himself from getting in at least one more dig.

“When I first got to Green Bay, the Bears had the all-time series lead. When I left, the Packers did. Since J-Love has taken over, it’s even gotten better,” he said with a grin. “But I hope those fans can put that behind them. I’m sure they can’t. Don’t expect them to. But I really enjoy the city. They got great sports.”

Bears fans may not get a chance at a modicum of revenge, as Rodgers’ status for the game is unclear as he recovers from a fracture in his left wrist.