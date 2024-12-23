Photo Credit: SNY Jets

The New York Jets lost again Sunday, leading to some cryptic postgame comments from Aaron Rodgers.

After losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 19-9, Rodgers seemed to hint that some of his teammates had quit. The veteran quarterback didn’t use that exact phrase, but reading between the lines, one could sense he thinks some of his teammates have checked out on the 4-11 Jets.

“Your perspective is something you can change every single day … it’s not to change the reality of the situation, being 4-11, out of the playoffs, going into an unknown offseason,” Rodgers said. “You gotta figure out what it means to be a professional. That’s an important part of building culture. The last two weeks we can really see who’s on board moving forward and who is ready to get out.”

Aaron Rodgers on the Jets: “You gotta figure out what it means to be a professional. That’s an important part of building culture. The last two weeks we can really see who’s on board moving forward and who is ready to get out.” (via @snyjets) pic.twitter.com/UfmmooBd0f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 23, 2024

Fans don’t need to look very hard to find a player Rodgers might have in mind.

Following the game, receiver Garrett Wilson could not hide his disappointment in being overlooked in the offensive game plan. He and cornerback Sauce Gardner dropped interesting Instagram posts after the game.

Garrett Wilson & Sauce Gardner posted these on IG after the game#Jets pic.twitter.com/9oL0RESpGc — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) December 22, 2024



The Jets will just have to find a way to make it through the next couple of weeks. Rodgers said he’s been in this situation before, and it’s never easy.

“It’s just part of the game. I’ve been on a couple of teams where we were out of it, and it’s interesting to watch the practice habits, the preparation habits,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully we’ll do the right thing. That means a lot, ’cause everybody’s watching … there will be interesting conversations in the next couple of weeks, but just focus on the relationships we have with each other and try to finish this thing out like a pro.”

