Photo credit: SNYJets

After sparking rampant speculation about Davante Adams and the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers is blaming the rumor on an irritating reporter.

Earlier this month, Rodgers told a reporter he can’t wait to play with Adams again. Whether that meant on the golf course or the football field, we’re not sure. While meeting with the media at Jets Training Camp Wednesday afternoon, Rodger was asked to clarify the Adams comment.

Aaron Rodgers was asked about his comments regarding Davante Adams in Lake Tahoe: “I do love Davante, for sure. That particular guy was a tad bit irritating, I would say” 😂 pic.twitter.com/XwbbV3CbJM — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 31, 2024



“I do love Davante, for sure,” Rodgers said. “That particular guy was a tad bit irritating, I would say. It was one of those things where somebody is just asking the same question over and over and over and I was just trying to give him something and get rid of him. I think I was talking about golf.”

During the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament earlier this month in Lake Tahoe, a reporter from Vegas Sports Today asked Rodgers about Davante Adams while walking the course.

“I love Davante Adams, I can’t wait to play with him…again.” Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Presented by @RN_GolfClub #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Cm7crqXcjF — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) July 11, 2024



“You think Luke Getsy’s gonna utilize Davante Adams good in the new Raiders offense?” the reporter asked.

“I love Luke Getsy, he’s a fantastic coach,” Rodgers answered. “And I love Davante, I can’t wait to play with him again.”

The response prompted many to wonder if Rodgers was implying Adams might be on the verge of being traded to the Jets. Others assumed Rodgers was referring to playing with Davante again on the golf course, not the football field. Regardless, it was Rodgers who left his response to a fairly innocuous question open for interpretation.

After all the concern about how Aaron Rodgers was going to handle the New York media after being dealt to the Jets, who would have guessed it was going to be an “irritating” reporter from Vegas to trip him up.

[New York Jets]