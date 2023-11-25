Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Doyel is having a hard time believing some of the latest information surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

“I don’t believe for a second he suffered a torn Achilles, at least not as we know what a torn Achilles is,” Doyel wrote on Twitter/X Tuesday. “Whatever Kevin Durant, Kobe and Brandon Graham suffered, he did not. Because this procedure would be trumpeted as a breakthrough, not treated as a secret. Plus he’s a liar.”

I don’t believe for a second he suffered a torn Achilles, at least not as we know what a torn Achilles is. Whatever Kevin Durant, Kobe and Brandon Graham suffered, he did not. Because this procedure would be trumpeted as a breakthrough, not treated as a secret. Plus he’s a liar. https://t.co/dDl0Z2DMEp — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) November 22, 2023

Rodgers has been rehabbing an Achilles injury he endured during the first week of the NFL season. Since then, it’s been reported he’s making impressive progress with even a chance he could return this season.

While there are mixed reviews on his return, Rodgers even alluded to the fact that he could be back this season.

However, this isn’t the first time Doyel has criticized the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

In October, Doyel, a columnist for The Indianapolis Star, wrote some scathing words about Rodgers when he made one of his appearances on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers had made some comments about vaccines in America.

“Unlike Rodgers and people of his ilk, people who think they’re the smartest guy in the room, McAfee is the smartest guy in the room,” Doyel wrote. “He also was born with a second serving of empathy. He’s a good man with a good heart, Pat McAfee. He understands vaccines are the only reason the war is over, the only reason the good guys won.”

Doyel knows McAfee from his days as a punter with the Colts.

[Greg Doyel on Twitter/X]