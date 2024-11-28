Aaron Rodgers after an Oct. 31 game against the Texans. (Ed Mulholland/Imagn Images.)

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers hinted that someone in the New York Jets organization is leaking information to the media. A day later, he went a step further.

Rodgers spent time on McAfee’s show disputing a recent report by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini that he doesn’t want to play for the Jets if he returns for another season in 2025. He went on to say “I don’t talk to that person,” before mentioning the decline of “journalistic integrity.” But he also mentioned “I don’t even know why people would even talk to some of these (media),” suggesting someone is sharing the Jets’ dirty laundry with reporters.

Recall that the Jets had an issue with sources leaking information last year. A reporter put Rodgers on the spot Wednesday, asking if leaks are still a problem.

“One hundred percent yes,” Rodgers responded (via Pro Football Talk).

How would Rodgers address that problem?

“I think it, you know, it starts with figuring out what they are, and putting a stop to it,” Rodgers said.

As if the 3-8 Jets don’t have enough problems to worry about, now there’s someone sharing information about Rodgers’ possible plans for next season with the team, and vice versa, a story that will remain huge news until a decision is made.

Rodgers told McAfee he still hasn’t decided whether he will play in 2025 at age 41.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in New York … I don’t even know if I wanna play yet but New York would be my first option,” he said.

Of course, Rodgers would be happier if the Jets didn’t have a mole problem.

