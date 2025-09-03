Photo Credit: New York Jets on YouTube

One of the first big decisions that Aaron Glenn made upon being hired as the next head coach of the New York Jets was to part ways with Aaron Rodgers. And nearly six months after the Jets organization made the decision to release Rodgers, Glenn is still fielding questions about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Rodgers will soon get the chance to show both Aaron Glenn and the Jets organization what they are missing as he returns to MetLife Stadium to face off against his former team as a Pittsburgh Steeler on Sunday.

Ahead of Rodgers’ return to New York, Glenn was asked about what he saw on film that went into the decision to part ways with Rodgers this offseason. But Glenn was in no mood to answer the question, instead claiming that Rodgers has “been gone” and that he would only talk about players currently in the Jets locker room.

“That has been gone,” said Glenn. “So I’m not going to answer questions about guys that aren’t here and what I saw. Right now, I’m looking at what our guys can do.”

It certainly seemed to be a relevant enough question considering Glenn is formulating a gameplan to stop Rodgers on Sunday. But even when he was asked a follow-up question about his process of scouting Rodgers ahead of Sunday’s game, Glenn largely dodged the question.

“Just like I said, I’m not finna sit here & answer questions on what I saw back then,” replied Glenn. “It’s not relevant to right now.”

Aaron Glenn versus #Jets Media. Media: When you were studying the film trying to decide whether to keep Aaron Rodgers or not, what did you see on film about what he has left at his age? AG: ‘That has been gone. So I’m not going to answer questions about guys that aren’t here… pic.twitter.com/KrAmL6EXte — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 2, 2025

Maybe Glenn simply wants to keep his cards close to the vest in terms of how he plans to contain the new-look Steelers offense with Rodgers under center. Or, maybe he truly does only want to discuss players on the Jets. And maybe this response is to be expected considering Glenn was similarly avoiding questions on the matter shortly after Rodgers was released.

Either way, we will soon get a chance to see whether Rodgers has a bit more left in the tank going into what could very well be his final season in the NFL, or whether Glenn dodged a bullet by letting him go.