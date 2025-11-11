Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets got some sour news on Monday when it was reported that wide receiver Garrett Wilson was expected to miss several weeks with a knee sprain.

That news was first reported by ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, who noted that Wilson will not need surgery.

Bad news for the #Jets offense: WR Garrett Wilson is expected to miss at least 3-4 weeks with a knee sprain, source says. Good news is no surgery, just rehab. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 10, 2025

The Jets likely would have preferred to announce that news themselves. That was certainly the perception on Tuesday, when head coach Aaron Glenn stepped to the podium and instructed reporters to speak with Cimini for further injury updates.

#Jets HC Aaron Glenn didn’t want to discuss injuries today after ESPN’s @RichCimini reported yesterday that Garrett Wilson would miss at least 3–4 weeks with a knee injury. “Rich has all the answers. You can get it from him.” pic.twitter.com/j7HPMhQjoV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2025

“I’m going to pass on talking about injuries since Rich… has all the answers, so you guys can get all the injuries from Rich,” said Glenn.

Later in the press conference, Glenn was asked whether a player would end up on injured reserve, to which the head coach responded, “Ask Rich.”

“I’m asking you,” replied the reporter.

“Well, I’m telling you to ask Rich, demurred Glenn.

When the reporter noted that Cimini was absent from the press conference, Glenn showed no sympathy.

“Well, you better call him,” he added.

While Glenn straddled the line between cute and annoyed, his antics pushed reporters a little further than perhaps anticipated, with one reiterating that the media wants to hear directly from the head coach about the status of his football team.

“You guys have been hearing from me, but now, since Rich is reporting stuff that I haven’t said, then maybe you should ask him,” said Glenn.

The first-year head coach has had a contentious relationship with the New York media all season, thanks in part to the team’s 2-7 record. Clearly, he’s not happy with a reporter getting the jump on a story involving his roster, but that’s part of the business he’s in. Football coaches live to control everything around them, but the media doesn’t play by those rules, especially in New York. Glenn’s schtick may still have some charm in Year 1, but ask any coach who’s been in his situation, and they’ll tell you everyone stops playing along by Year 2 if the results don’t change.