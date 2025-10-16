Photo Credit: New York Jets on YouTube

Aaron Glenn’s first season as a head coach has been a disaster to this point. And he’s making it worse by picking fights with the media.

Coming off their loss to the Denver Broncos in London, where Justin Fields completed just nine passes for 45 yards, Brian Costello of the New York Post asked Glenn if the 0-6 Jets would consider a quarterback change.

“What kind of question is that?” Glenn fired back at the perfectly reasonable question. “There are guys that have bad games. That doesn’t mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that.”

Knowing Fields is still the quarterback and knowing he’s coming off a performance that produced minus-10 net passing yards, Costello tried a different approach Wednesday morning, asking Glenn if they should take more chances down the field, even when a receiver isn’t wide open.

“You’re right – I’ve said that, and I still believe that. That’s for any quarterback, especially when you have man coverage to give a guy a chance. But I do know, if something bad happens, you guys are going to be b—-ing about that, about him. He’s just got to go out there,… pic.twitter.com/npCqM5BJNE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 15, 2025



“You’re right. I’ve said that, and I still believe that,” Glenn admitted. “And I think that’s for any quarterback, especially when you have man coverage to give that guy a chance. But I do know if something bad happens, you guys are going to be b*tching about that, about him.”

It’s one thing to be testy or fiery with the media, but the worst part about this response is that Glenn just revealed he’s trying to guess how everyone else is going to judge and react to his decision-making. Glenn can’t be concerned about trying to appease the media or trying to save the 0-6 Jets from media criticism. And the fact that he’s worried about whether the media will be “b*tching” about a change of approach should be concerning.

What happens if Fields continues to regress this week against the Carolina Panthers and it gets to the point where Glenn believes a quarterback switch is necessary? Because it seems like Glenn will now be more hellbent on keeping Fields under center just to avoid conceding to the media that he was considering a quarterback switch, even if it doesn’t benefit the Jets.

It lacks self-awareness and accountability for Glenn to act like Jets media is only in search of the negative. He chose to join a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs in 15 years. He chose to move on from a future hall-of-famer who wanted to stay in Aaron Rodgers. So, when the team jumps out to an 0-6 record, don’t blame the media for being critical. Don’t blame the media for being impossible to please. And definitely don’t blame the media for asking reasonable questions about the team’s performance.