Photo credit: New York Jets on YouTube

The New York Jets have a quarterback controversy, and head coach Aaron Glenn can’t figure out why reporters would ask about it.

Maybe it’s more of a quarterback debacle than a controversy for the 1-7 Jets. Like it or not, they’ll eventually have to put either Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor under center as their Week 10 starter Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. But when Glenn was asked if naming a starter would boost the quarterback’s confidence during his Monday press conference, the rookie head coach refused to give in.

“It helps the quarterback’s confidence when the player and the coach talk, and they know who the guy is. Not that I’m telling it to you guys. That has nothing to do with the player’s confidence,” Glenn fired back.

“That’ll be between me and the player…I don’t understand why you guys keep doing this,” Glenn continued with a laugh. “It really is getting hilarious, too, because you guys keep asking the same question and I keep giving you the same answer.”

Glenn was similarly coy about his starting quarterback before their Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The secretiveness was a little more understandable then because Fields was in the midst of arguably the worst stretch of his career, while Taylor was battling a knee injury. Fields ultimately started, played one of his better games, and led the Jets to their first win of the season. Considering his Week 8 performance, it would be surprising if Fields wasn’t the starter against Cleveland. Just don’t ask Glenn about it.

Glenn being combative with the media is a tale as old as this season. And if you thought a win and the bye week might help to lighten the mood, well, you’d be wrong. These testy exchanges can fly when a new head coach is winning, but at 1-7, Glenn isn’t racking up wins during his press conferences either.

It’s easy to look at the Jets’ current quarterback situation and say they should have kept Aaron Rodgers. But considering the way Glenn has handled the media and his quarterback situation this season, that relationship would have blown up weeks ago. Instead, Glenn will keep trying to play mind games with the media and his opponent by reinforcing that the Jets don’t really have a starting quarterback.