Photo credit: Fox

Aaron Glenn might still be a winless head coach in the NFL, but that’s not going to stop him from dancing on the sideline.

Glenn guided the New York Jets to a heartbreaker last weekend, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-27. Despite falling to 0-3 on the season, it was Glenn’s dance moves on the sideline that garnered the most attention.

So…Aaron Glenn’s sideline celebration is 🔥🔥🔥 with Earth, Wind & Fire attached to it. pic.twitter.com/KRAwV843LI — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 22, 2025



The Jets’ head coach busted a move after defensive end Will McDonald blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt by Tampa Bay and returned it for a touchdown to take a late fourth quarter lead. But despite being ridiculed for the dance moves after his defense allowed Tampa Bay to march down the field for a game-winning field goal, Glenn has no plans of changing.

Aaron Glenn saw some of the memes with his celebration after Will McDonald’s touchdown On the celebration itself: “I’ll always be me. These guys need someone that’s going to show they believe in them, that they’re proud when they make plays.” pic.twitter.com/4pYhBwkeYT — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2025



“I’m gonna always be me,” Glenn told reporters Thursday. “Listen, these guys need someone that’s gonna show they believe in them, and that they’re proud of when they make plays. I’ll tell you what, if I didn’t do that, my wife and kids would have said, ‘What’s going on with you?’

“And I’m glad that I’m never gonna be fake, I’m gonna always be me. Some people like it, some people don’t, it doesn’t matter. But I’m glad that people could see me, my authentic self, no matter what. I don’t know what it means cause someone said, ‘Is a head coach supposed to act like that?’ How’s a head coach supposed to act?”

Glenn probably heard “Is a head coach supposed to act like that?” from multiple people. But one notable critic was Mike Francesa, who ripped Glenn for his antics, saying, “I don’t need a cheerleader on the sideline.” And to answer Glenn’s question, Francesa believes a head coach is supposed to act like they’re already thinking about the next play.

In his first three games as head coach of the Jets, Glenn’s handling of the New York media has been questionable. But in this instance, Glenn is right. If being authentic and emotional on the sideline is what got Glenn here, he shouldn’t change after just three games.