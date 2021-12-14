NetflixNFLBy Joe Lucia on

Earlier this year, we learned about an upcoming film called Home Team, starring Kevin James (yes, *that* Kevin James, not a different actor with the same name) as New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a trailer for Home Team, and…yep, that sure is Kevin James as Sean Payton.

And hey, there’s a poster, too!

I also capped this from the captioned trailer, just for the hell of it.

Anyway, I’m kind of here for this.

Home Team focuses on Payton during his year-long suspension for his role in Bountygate, during which he coached his son’s sixth grade football team. It will be released on January 28th on Netflix.

