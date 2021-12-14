Earlier this year, we learned about an upcoming film called Home Team, starring Kevin James (yes, *that* Kevin James, not a different actor with the same name) as New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a trailer for Home Team, and…yep, that sure is Kevin James as Sean Payton.

Kevin James and Taylor Lautner partner up for HOME TEAM, based on the true story of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. Taking the field January 28. ? pic.twitter.com/c5AKM413OC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 14, 2021

And hey, there’s a poster, too!

I also capped this from the captioned trailer, just for the hell of it.

Anyway, I’m kind of here for this.

Home Team focuses on Payton during his year-long suspension for his role in Bountygate, during which he coached his son’s sixth grade football team. It will be released on January 28th on Netflix.