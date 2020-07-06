ESPNNFLBy Matt Clapp on

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had many, many tweets breaking the news, but it turns out he wasn’t the first person on social media to have the scoop.

Katie Camlin, who works at Plaza Liquor in Kansas City, tweeted around two hours before Schefter that a member from the Chiefs’ front office came into the store and bought six bottles of Dom Perignon champagne to celebrate a “big signing.” Camlin added, “He said it’s not Chris Jones, so my guess is a Mahomes deal.”

“A front office employee for the Chiefs came in and bought 6 bottles of Dom Perignon. Said there’s a big signing today. He said it’s not Chris Jones, so my guess is a Mahomes deal.”

According to The Kansas City Star, Camlin deleted the tweet “out of nervousness about doing something wrong.” But Twitter user Gentleman Chief shared a screenshot of Camlin’s tweet:

Even the timestamp of Gentleman Chief’s screenshot tweet is more than an hour before Schefter’s first tweet on the Mahomes contract extension.

After Schefter’s tweet, Camlin tweeted, “Holy shit I beat Schefter hahaha.”

Camlin followed that with, “I’m putting my phone away for a while. Come to Plaza Liquor and buy beer from me, wear a mask, be kind, Go CHIEFS.”

[The Kansas City Star]

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp