Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had many, many tweets breaking the news, but it turns out he wasn’t the first person on social media to have the scoop.

Katie Camlin, who works at Plaza Liquor in Kansas City, tweeted around two hours before Schefter that a member from the Chiefs’ front office came into the store and bought six bottles of Dom Perignon champagne to celebrate a “big signing.” Camlin added, “He said it’s not Chris Jones, so my guess is a Mahomes deal.”

“A front office employee for the Chiefs came in and bought 6 bottles of Dom Perignon. Said there’s a big signing today. He said it’s not Chris Jones, so my guess is a Mahomes deal.”

According to The Kansas City Star, Camlin deleted the tweet “out of nervousness about doing something wrong.” But Twitter user Gentleman Chief shared a screenshot of Camlin’s tweet:

Even the timestamp of Gentleman Chief’s screenshot tweet is more than an hour before Schefter’s first tweet on the Mahomes contract extension.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

After Schefter’s tweet, Camlin tweeted, “Holy shit I beat Schefter hahaha.”

Camlin followed that with, “I’m putting my phone away for a while. Come to Plaza Liquor and buy beer from me, wear a mask, be kind, Go CHIEFS.”

