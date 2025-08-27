Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, San Francisco 49ers radio play-by-play broadcaster Greg Papa announced that he is battling cancer and would be stepping away from the booth for an undetermined amount of time.

On Wednesday, the team released its list of announcers who will fill his shoes while he seeks treatment.

The team announced that Guy Haberman, Justin Allegri, Troy Clardy, Carlos Ramirez, and Jack Smith will each serve as play-by-play announcers alongside color analyst Tim Ryan during the season.

Haberman will be the team’s primary radio broadcaster but will have to split that time with by work as a commentator for the Big Ten Network. He handled the 49ers’ preseason games this year on Papa’s behalf as well.

Allegri is the voice of the Cal Golden Bears football and men’s basketball teams. Clardy has been the voice of the Stanford Cardinal football and men’s basketball teams since 2023. Ramirez currently hosts 49ers Pre- and Postgame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area and was previously part of the 49ers Spanish Radio Network. Smith won the 2025 Jim Nantz Award for his television and radio calls for USC football, baseball, basketball, and other sports.

This quintet has big shoes to fill. Papa has been a mainstay of the Bay Area sports media scene for decades, having previously served as play-by-play announcer for the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics, and Oakland Raiders.

San Francisco opens the 2025 NFL season on September 7 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.