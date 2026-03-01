Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Greg Papa returned to the San Francisco 49ers radio booth on Jan. 3 for the team’s regular-season finale, less than six months after leukemia was discovered in his brain and spinal column.

The speed of the 63-year-old’s recovery has been exceptional, and his cancer is in remission, but he still has a critical step ahead in order to put the ordeal behind him once and for all.

Last week, Papa was admitted to UCSF Medical Center and is expected to be there for several months as he recovers from an impending bone marrow transplant on March 4.

His younger sister, Judy, was found to be a perfect match and will be the donor.

“The amazing thing is, all these years later,” Papa said, “it’s literally going to be her blood that’s going to save my life.

“I just wish my mom and dad were alive to see one of their children saving their other child’s life. It would be pretty amazing. Pretty amazing.”

Papa spoke with the San Francisco Chronicle about the surgery, which will first require an aggressive round of chemotherapy to ensure any remaining cancer cells are gone before the transplant. The longtime announcer is expected to stay at the hospital for at least three weeks after the surgery and then be homebound “in a solitary bubble environment” for three to six months.

Papa told the Chronicle he still envisions attending 49ers’ training-camp practices in the summer and possibly joining the team for its regular-season opener in Melbourne, Australia, in September.

That might sound like asking too much, but the longtime Bay Area media personality has already made it through two rounds of chemotherapy and a 23-day hospitalization after he was diagnosed, and feels like there’s nothing stopping him from making it through another round of recovery.

“I’ve already kind of stared death in the eye a little bit,” Papa said. “And I thought that I may not make it. So I’ve thought it out. I’m not afraid to die. I don’t want to die … But emotionally, spiritually, I’ve kind of worked it all out. And I’m ready for (the transplant). I’m more than ready. It’s time to clear this final hurdle and truly be cancer-free.”