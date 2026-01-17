Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Will Gavin has become something of an internet sensation this NFL season.

The British play-by-play announcer has gone viral a number of times for his enthusiastic calls, most recently garnering attention for his emphatic call of the San Francisco 49ers’ trick play touchdown during last week’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners ran a reverse to wide receiver Jauan Jennings while star running back Christian McCaffrey leaked out behind the Eagles’ secondary. Jennings then hit McCaffrey for the game-changing touchdown.

Gavin’s call was spectacular:

“Purdy hands the ball off. It’s a little trickeration as it goes to Jauan Jennings. He’s going to throw down field. Christian McCaffrey. End zone! Touchdown Niners! Touchdown Niners! What an unbelievable play!” Gavin belted.

His call of McCaffrey’s second touchdown even caught the attention of former 49ers star Richard Sherman.

This made me smile. Good call and I love the energy. https://t.co/E66l6EmW0F — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2026

Now, according to a report by Alex Simon of SFGATE, the 49ers are rewarding the boisterous Brit. “Gavin will be back on the mic for the rivalry showdown with the Seahawks. And thanks to some help from the 49ers, the Brit will be in person in Seattle to make the call,” Simon reports.

Gavin has worked for British outlet TalkSport as the radio station’s NFL editor for nine seasons, primarily covering the league from afar, but occasionally securing in-stadium booths to announce games. He was in-person for last week’s game in Philadelphia, and now the 49ers have arranged him a spot in Seattle.

“It’s the sort of thing I normally wouldn’t do,” Gavin, who has 18-month-old twins to take care of, told SFGATE. “But because it’s such a cool opportunity to come and call a playoff game in an amazing stadium and amazing city, one of the craziest NFL seasons I can ever remember, huge rivalry, all of that, I was like, ‘Hell or high water, by hook or by crook, I’m getting there.'”

Who knows? If the 49ers win on Saturday, this could just be the start of Gavin’s postseason broadcasting journey.