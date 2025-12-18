Credit: KNBR

One of the most popular local announcers in the NFL has been out of action this season as long-time Bay Area voice Greg Papa has stepped down from his longtime role as the voice of the San Francisco 49ers while battling cancer.

At the beginning of August, Papa shared that he was taking time away for treatment after receiving a diagnosis of leukemia. In September, he returned to midday hosting duties and handled select 49ers-related work. However, he was not yet at the point where he was ready to return to the broadcast booth.

Until now.

On Wednesday, KNBR announced that Greg Papa would return to the 49ers announcing team for the last two home games of the season in Week 17 and Week 18, respectively.

The 49ers have activated Greg Papa off the NFI list. He will be back in the KNBR booth for the final two home games of the season. TOUCHDOOOOWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNN! pic.twitter.com/DtVIsXiMim — KNBR (@KNBR) December 17, 2025

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Papa is in remission and has been given the all-clear from his doctors to work the last two weeks of the regular season. After visiting Indianapolis to play the Colts on Monday Night Football this week, they will finish with two games at home against the Bears and Seahawks, respectively.

While Greg Papa has been absent, a total of five different announcers have rotated calling play-by-play on 49ers radio alongside analyst Tim Ryan. It will certainly be a welcome sight and sound to hear Papa back in the radio booth for 49ers fans, and hopefully, it’s a positive sign for him on his way to a full recovery.