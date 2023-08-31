It’s true that the content machine is seemingly neverending. In this world, you’re only as good as your post. Everything in the content business usually screams, “More, more, more,” whether the consumer demands it or not.

One particular case that emerged this week felt a bit sillier than usual, though. NFL Draft re-drafts are a common practice in the NFL content world. Usually, they occur three years after the original draft. Sometimes, when they appear a year later, people feel they’re jumping the gun.

How about a re-draft of a draft that hasn’t seen regular-season results yet?

That’s what The 33rd Team decided to do on Thursday. They posted a re-draft of the 2023 NFL Draft, which of course, took place this past April. They did so under the framing that it was following the preseason.

What would the 2023 #NFL Draft look like if teams were offered a do-over following the preseason? @marcus_mosher tries to imagine the revamped first round with what we know now pic.twitter.com/p2oq7iUeKE — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 31, 2023

Now if this seems absurd to you, it’s probably because it admittedly is. It’s not that we don’t understand it’s a tough content business out there sometimes. But, I mean, this is outrageous even for 2023 standards. Many of these rookies were used sparingly as it is in the preseason. Nobody really gutted it out long unless they were a backup or a hopeful who looked to make the team.

So re-drafting after the preseason doesn’t really make a lot of sense. Plus, a player like Jalen Carter, if you’re accounting for just football, shouldn’t be 7th overall, should he?

The content business is pretty hilarious at times. This case on Thursday felt much more absurd than usual. The reception to the article suggested that as well.

maybe the most heinous piece of NFL content ever produced https://t.co/EHy63eQla5 — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) August 31, 2023

I just know there were better ideas than this lol https://t.co/lGWGzdaEtf — McDreamy (@grandpachann) August 31, 2023

A redraft article before any of these guys have played a snap represent the last gasp of offseason non-sense before there are real games to talk about https://t.co/8pZwSx4pws — MIBPJ (@mibpj2) August 31, 2023

Never have we needed real football to start more than right now. https://t.co/mlV1ekzSqX — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) August 31, 2023

[33rd Team]