By Chris Novak

It’s true that the content machine is seemingly neverending. In this world, you’re only as good as your post. Everything in the content business usually screams, “More, more, more,” whether the consumer demands it or not.

One particular case that emerged this week felt a bit sillier than usual, though. NFL Draft re-drafts are a common practice in the NFL content world. Usually, they occur three years after the original draft. Sometimes, when they appear a year later, people feel they’re jumping the gun.

How about a re-draft of a draft that hasn’t seen regular-season results yet?

That’s what The 33rd Team decided to do on Thursday. They posted a re-draft of the 2023 NFL Draft, which of course, took place this past April. They did so under the framing that it was following the preseason.

Now if this seems absurd to you, it’s probably because it admittedly is. It’s not that we don’t understand it’s a tough content business out there sometimes. But, I mean, this is outrageous even for 2023 standards. Many of these rookies were used sparingly as it is in the preseason. Nobody really gutted it out long unless they were a backup or a hopeful who looked to make the team.

So re-drafting after the preseason doesn’t really make a lot of sense. Plus, a player like Jalen Carter, if you’re accounting for just football, shouldn’t be 7th overall, should he?

The content business is pretty hilarious at times. This case on Thursday felt much more absurd than usual. The reception to the article suggested that as well.

