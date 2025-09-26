Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 4 of the NFL season is here, and below you’ll find what games will be available in your market.

Before we get started, here’s some housekeeping for this week. Week 4 features five nationally televised games, Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, an International Series game Sunday morning on NFL Network, Sunday Night Football on NBC, and a Monday Night Football doubleheader on ESPN and ABC.

As for Sunday afternoon, CBS will air the doubleheader this week, meaning you’ll receive one early Sunday afternoon game and one late Sunday afternoon game on CBS, regardless of the market. Fox has a singleheader this week, meaning you’ll only get one game on Fox, with that game coming in the early-afternoon window in most markets.

Below, you’ll find which games are airing in your area, along with a list of the nationally broadcast games of the week. Feel free to use the Ctrl+F function on your keyboard to search for games available in your local market!

CBS regionalization info gathered courtesy of the maps at 506sports—Fox regionalization info provided by Fox Sports.

National Games

Thursday Night Football: Thursday, Sept. 25, Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (Prime Video, 8:20 p.m. ET)

NFL International Series (Dublin): Sunday, Sept. 28, Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL Network, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Sunday Night Football: Sunday, Sept. 28, Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys (NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday Night Football: Monday, Sept. 29, New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (ESPN, 7:15 p.m. ET)

Monday Night Football: Monday, Sept. 29, Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos (ABC, 8:15 p.m. ET)

CBS Early Window

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons Augusta, Baltimore, Bismark, Birmingham, Cedar Rapids, Charleston (SC), Charleston (WV), Charlotte, Chicago, Columbia, Columbus (GA), Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Duluth, Fargo, Fayetteville, Flint, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Greensboro, Greenville (NC), Greenville (SC), Harrisburg, Jacksonville, Little Rock, Macon, Madison, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Montgomery, Myrtle Beach, Norfolk, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Panama City, Peoria, Philadelphia, Quad Cities, Raleigh, Richmond, Roanoke, Savannah, Scranton, Seattle, Sioux Falls, Spokane, Springfield (IL), Tacoma, Tallahassee, Tampa Bay, Tulsa, Washington, D.C., Wichita Falls

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Giants Albuquerque, Bakersfield, Billings, Boise, Columbia (MO), Colorado Springs, Denver, El Paso, Eugene, Fresno, Hartford, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Omaha, Phoenix, Portland (OR), Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Springfield (MO), St. Louis, Topeka, Tucson, Wichita

New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills Albany, Baton Rouge, Boston, Buffalo, Burlington, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus (OH), Dayton, Fort Myers, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville, Miami, Mobile, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Portland (ME), Rochester, Shreveport, Syracuse, Toledo, Tupelo, West Palm Beach

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Cape Girardeau, Corpus Christi, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Houston, Huntsville, Indianapolis, Knoxville, Lubbock, Memphis, Nashville, Odessa, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, South Bend, Waco



CBS Late Window

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs Abilene, Albuquerque, Albany, Amarillo, Augusta, Austin, Bakersfield, Baltimore, Baton Rouge, Billings, Birmingham, Bismark, Boise, Boston, Buffalo, Burlington, Cape Girardeau, Cedar Rapids, Charleston (SC), Charleston (WV), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia, Columbia (MO), Columbus (GA), Columbus (OH), Colorado Springs, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Detroit, Duluth, El Paso, Eugene, Evansville, Fargo, Fayetteville, Flint, Fort Myers, Fresno, Greensboro, Greenville (NC), Greenville (SC), Green Bay, Harrisburg, Hartford, Houston, Huntsville, Indianapolis, Jackson, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Knoxville, Lexington, Little Rock, Los Angeles, Louisville, Lubbock, Macon, Memphis, Miami, Mobile, Montgomery, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Norfolk, Odessa, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Orlando, Panama City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland (ME), Portland (OR), Raleigh, Richmond, Rio Grande Valley, Roanoke, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Savannah, Scranton, Seattle, Shreveport, Sioux Falls, Spokane, Springfield (MO), St. Louis, Syracuse, Tacoma, Tallahassee, Tampa Bay, Topeka, Toledo, Tulsa, Tupelo, Tucson, Washington, D.C., West Palm Beach, Wichita, Wichita Falls

Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders Chicago, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Las Vegas, Madison, Milwaukee, Peoria, Quad Cities, Reno, South Bend, Springfield (IL)



