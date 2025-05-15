The NFL finally released the full 2025 schedule after a week of dropping bits and crumbs of information along with their national television partners over the last few days.
One of the first things to look forward to for NFL fans is the schedule of primetime games to see which marquee matchups the league will highlight on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday nights to a nationwide audience. But with the way the NFL has continued to carve out exclusives for new streaming partners, there are more nationally televised (or globally streamed) games than ever before.
Some news and notes:
- All international games except for the Friday Week 1 contest in Brazil are 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs on NFL Network.
- The NFL has set aside five Week 17 games (Seahawks-Panthers, Cardinals-Bengals, Ravens-Packers, Texans-Chargers, Giants-Raiders) that have not been scheduled. One of these games will feature as a Peacock exclusive. The other game will be on NFL Network.
- Week 18 will once again feature full flexible scheduling with a Saturday doubleheader on ABC and ESPN featuring games with playoff implications as well as the regular season SNF finale.
- Expanded flex scheduling for regular Sunday, Monday, and Thursday night games are still in effect.
As you might expect, the Chiefs and Cowboys lead the way in primetime games. And their Thanksgiving game against one another could be the most watched regular season game in history. Unfortunately for fans of the Browns, Titans, and Saints, those are the only three teams with zero primetime appearances. However, the Browns will at least have one nationally televised game on NFL Network from overseas.
Amount of primetime games by team:
7: KC
6: DAL
5: MIA, ATL, DET, PHI, WSH, BUF, LAC, SF
4: BAL, CIN, PIT, HOU, DEN, GB, MIN, TB, LAR, SEA
3: NYG, LV, NE, CHI
2: NYJ, ARI,
1: IND, JAX, CAR
0: CLE, TEN, NO
So from Week 1 through Week 18, here are all the games that will air to a nationwide audience from the 2025 Thursday night season opener all the way to Week 18’s TBD season ending clash on Sunday Night Football.
Week 1
Thursday Kickoff – Cowboys at Eagles, NBC
Friday International – Chiefs vs Chargers, YouTube
SNF – Ravens at Bills, NBC
MNF – Vikings at Bears, ESPN
Week 2
TNF – Commanders at Packers, Prime Video
SNF – Falcons at Vikings, NBC
MNF – Bucs at Texans, ESPN
MNF – Chargers at Raiders, ESPN
Week 3
TNF – Dolphins at Bills, Prime Video
SNF – Chiefs at Giants, NBC
MNF – Lions at Ravens, ESPN
Week 4
TNF – Seahawks at Cardinals, Prime Video
International – Vikings vs Steelers, NFL Network
SNF – Packers at Cowboys, NBC
MNF – Jets at Dolphins, ESPN
MNF – Bengals at Broncos, ABC
Week 5
TNF – 49ers at Rams, Prime Video
International – Vikings vs Browns, NFL Network
SNF – Patriots at Bills, NBC
MNF – Chiefs at Jaguars, ESPN
Week 6
TNF – Eagles at Giants, Prime Video
International – Broncos vs Jets, NFL Network
SNF – Lions at Chiefs, NBC
MNF – Bills at Falcons, ESPN
MNF – Bears at Commanders, ABC
Week 7
TNF – Steelers at Bengals, Prime Video
International – Rams vs Jaguars, NFL Network
SNF – Falcons at 49ers, NBC
MNF – Buccaneers at Lions, ESPN
MNF – Texans at Seahawks, ESPN+
Week 8
TNF – Vikings at Chargers, Prime Video
SNF – Packers at Steelers, NBC
MNF – Commanders at Chiefs, ESPN
Week 9
TNF – Ravens at Dolphins, Prime Video
SNF – Seahawks at Commanders, NBC
MNF – Cardinals at Cowboys, ESPN
Week 10
TNF – Raiders at Broncos, Prime Video
International – Falcons vs Colts, NFL Network
SNF – Steelers at Chargers, NBC
MNF – Eagles at Packers, ESPN
Week 11
TNF – Jets at Patriots, Prime Video
International – Commanders vs Dolphins, NFL Network
SNF – Lions at Eagles, NBC
MNF – Cowboys at Raiders, ESPN
Week 12
TNF – Bills at Texans, Prime Video
SNF – Buccaneers at Rams, NBC
MNF – Panthers at 49ers, ESPN
Week 13
Thanksgiving – Packers at Lions, Fox
Thanksgiving – Chiefs at Cowboys, CBS
Thanksgiving – Bengals at Ravens, NBC
Black Friday – Bears at Eagles, Prime Video
SNF – Broncos at Commanders, NBC
MNF – Giants at Patriots, ESPN
Week 14
TNF – Cowboys at Lions, Prime Video
SNF – Texans at Chiefs, NBC
MNF – Eagles at Chargers, ESPN
Week 15
TNF – Falcons at Buccaneers, Prime Video
SNF – Vikings at Cowboys, NBC
MNF – Dolphins at Steelers, ESPN
Week 16
TNF – Rams at Seahawks, Prime Video
Saturday – Packers at Bears, Fox
Saturday – Eagles at Commanders, Fox
SNF – Bengals at Dolphins, NBC
MNF – 49ers at Colts, ESPN
Week 17
Christmas – Cowboys at Commanders, Netflix
Christmas – Lions at Vikings, Netflix
Christmas – Broncos at Chiefs, Prime Video
Saturday – TBD, NFL Network
Saturday – TBD, Peacock
SNF – Bears at 49ers, NBC
MNF – Rams at Falcons, ESPN
Week 18
Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET – TBD, ABC/ESPN
Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET – TBD, ABC/ESPN
SNF – TBD
Thursday Night Football
Sunday Night Football
Monday Night Football
International Schedule
The Chiefs versus the Chargers on Friday, Sept. 5 starts the NFL’s International schedule this season.
That game will be exclusively on YouTube (for free) while the other six will be exclusively on the NFL Network and NFL+.
