The NFL finally released the full 2025 schedule after a week of dropping bits and crumbs of information along with their national television partners over the last few days.

One of the first things to look forward to for NFL fans is the schedule of primetime games to see which marquee matchups the league will highlight on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday nights to a nationwide audience. But with the way the NFL has continued to carve out exclusives for new streaming partners, there are more nationally televised (or globally streamed) games than ever before.

Some news and notes:

All international games except for the Friday Week 1 contest in Brazil are 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs on NFL Network.

The NFL has set aside five Week 17 games (Seahawks-Panthers, Cardinals-Bengals, Ravens-Packers, Texans-Chargers, Giants-Raiders) that have not been scheduled. One of these games will feature as a Peacock exclusive. The other game will be on NFL Network.

Week 18 will once again feature full flexible scheduling with a Saturday doubleheader on ABC and ESPN featuring games with playoff implications as well as the regular season SNF finale.

Expanded flex scheduling for regular Sunday, Monday, and Thursday night games are still in effect.

As you might expect, the Chiefs and Cowboys lead the way in primetime games. And their Thanksgiving game against one another could be the most watched regular season game in history. Unfortunately for fans of the Browns, Titans, and Saints, those are the only three teams with zero primetime appearances. However, the Browns will at least have one nationally televised game on NFL Network from overseas.

Amount of primetime games by team: 7: KC 6: DAL 5: MIA, ATL, DET, PHI, WSH, BUF, LAC, SF 4: BAL, CIN, PIT, HOU, DEN, GB, MIN, TB, LAR, SEA 3: NYG, LV, NE, CHI 2: NYJ, ARI, 1: IND, JAX, CAR 0: CLE, TEN, NO Reminder: Primetime for the NFL = game at night. pic.twitter.com/OJf2olAPoO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2025

So from Week 1 through Week 18, here are all the games that will air to a nationwide audience from the 2025 Thursday night season opener all the way to Week 18’s TBD season ending clash on Sunday Night Football.

Week 1

Thursday Kickoff – Cowboys at Eagles, NBC

Friday International – Chiefs vs Chargers, YouTube

SNF – Ravens at Bills, NBC

MNF – Vikings at Bears, ESPN

Week 2

TNF – Commanders at Packers, Prime Video

SNF – Falcons at Vikings, NBC

MNF – Bucs at Texans, ESPN

MNF – Chargers at Raiders, ESPN

Week 3

TNF – Dolphins at Bills, Prime Video

SNF – Chiefs at Giants, NBC

MNF – Lions at Ravens, ESPN

Week 4

TNF – Seahawks at Cardinals, Prime Video

International – Vikings vs Steelers, NFL Network

SNF – Packers at Cowboys, NBC

MNF – Jets at Dolphins, ESPN

MNF – Bengals at Broncos, ABC

Week 5

TNF – 49ers at Rams, Prime Video

International – Vikings vs Browns, NFL Network

SNF – Patriots at Bills, NBC

MNF – Chiefs at Jaguars, ESPN

Week 6

TNF – Eagles at Giants, Prime Video

International – Broncos vs Jets, NFL Network

SNF – Lions at Chiefs, NBC

MNF – Bills at Falcons, ESPN

MNF – Bears at Commanders, ABC

Week 7

TNF – Steelers at Bengals, Prime Video

International – Rams vs Jaguars, NFL Network

SNF – Falcons at 49ers, NBC

MNF – Buccaneers at Lions, ESPN

MNF – Texans at Seahawks, ESPN+

Week 8

TNF – Vikings at Chargers, Prime Video

SNF – Packers at Steelers, NBC

MNF – Commanders at Chiefs, ESPN

Week 9

TNF – Ravens at Dolphins, Prime Video

SNF – Seahawks at Commanders, NBC

MNF – Cardinals at Cowboys, ESPN

Week 10

TNF – Raiders at Broncos, Prime Video

International – Falcons vs Colts, NFL Network

SNF – Steelers at Chargers, NBC

MNF – Eagles at Packers, ESPN

Week 11

TNF – Jets at Patriots, Prime Video

International – Commanders vs Dolphins, NFL Network

SNF – Lions at Eagles, NBC

MNF – Cowboys at Raiders, ESPN

Week 12

TNF – Bills at Texans, Prime Video

SNF – Buccaneers at Rams, NBC

MNF – Panthers at 49ers, ESPN

Week 13

Thanksgiving – Packers at Lions, Fox

Thanksgiving – Chiefs at Cowboys, CBS

Thanksgiving – Bengals at Ravens, NBC

Black Friday – Bears at Eagles, Prime Video

SNF – Broncos at Commanders, NBC

MNF – Giants at Patriots, ESPN

Week 14

TNF – Cowboys at Lions, Prime Video

SNF – Texans at Chiefs, NBC

MNF – Eagles at Chargers, ESPN

Week 15

TNF – Falcons at Buccaneers, Prime Video

SNF – Vikings at Cowboys, NBC

MNF – Dolphins at Steelers, ESPN

Week 16

TNF – Rams at Seahawks, Prime Video

Saturday – Packers at Bears, Fox

Saturday – Eagles at Commanders, Fox

SNF – Bengals at Dolphins, NBC

MNF – 49ers at Colts, ESPN

Week 17

Christmas – Cowboys at Commanders, Netflix

Christmas – Lions at Vikings, Netflix

Christmas – Broncos at Chiefs, Prime Video

Saturday – TBD, NFL Network

Saturday – TBD, Peacock

SNF – Bears at 49ers, NBC

MNF – Rams at Falcons, ESPN

Week 18

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET – TBD, ABC/ESPN

Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET – TBD, ABC/ESPN

SNF – TBD

Thursday Night Football

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

International Schedule