The 2025 NFL season is finally here. As excited as we are for the return of pigskin and parlays, we at Awful Announcing have a tendency to view everything through the lens of sports media.

That’s not just limited to the current industry, either, as who doesn’t love projecting what changes will occur in the years to come? And with the NFL media populated with so many former players, that got us thinking about which current stars could ultimately find themselves in the studio or a broadcast booth.

To limit the list, we restricted it to one player at each position (plus two head coaches) and a handful of honorable mentions. In cases where the candidates were close, preference was given to the player close to the end of his playing career.

Without further ado, we bring to you the 2025 All-NFL Future Media Stars Team.

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

While his current health status may be unclear, one place you’ll definitely find Matthew Stafford this fall is on the Let’s Go podcast. If you’re a longtime starting NFL quarterback, it’s a safe bet you’re going to get a shot in the media if you want one (especially if you happened to win a Super Bowl for a team that plays in a major media market). And between his new hosting gig and a cameo on Fox NFL Sunday last season (which he crushed), all indications are that the 37-year-old is already lining up his post-playing career.

Honorable mentions: Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield

😮 @JimmyJohnson showing off the hands at 81-years-old!@RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford still playing football on his off day with our guys! @michaelstrahan pic.twitter.com/E362AxaEcV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2024

Running back: Saquon Barkley

Ever since he first entered the league, Saquon Barkley has seemingly been not only one of the NFL’s best players, but also one of its most famous. Between his likely Hall of Fame resume and media savviness, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year seems like one of the safest bets to be a cornerstone of a studio show once he hangs up his cleats.

Honorable mentions: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson

Other than quarterback, wide receiver seems to be the position that provides the clearest pathway from playing football to talking about it. And while there is no shortage of media-friendly pass-catchers across the league, none are as dominant and TV-ready as Justin Jefferson has already proven to be.

Honorable mentions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen

Tight end: George Kittle

The obvious pick here is Travis Kelce, but as I asked earlier this offseason, are we sure he isn’t too famous to be a part of sports media? I’m sticking to my theory that Kelce is going to be more Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson than Michael Strahan and going with another charismatic tight end who’s no stranger to the spotlight in George Kittle.

Honorable mentions: Travis Kelce, David Njoku, Sam LaPorta

Offensive line: Dion Dawkins

As the Buffalo Bills have established themselves as consistent AFC contenders, Dion Dawkins has emerged as arguably the franchise’s biggest personality. And if his appearances on shows such as Good Morning Football and First Things First are any indication, we may not even need for him to retire to begin his sports media career.

Honorable mentions: Trent Williams, Lane Johnson, Orlando Brown Jr., Quenton Nelson

Defensive line: Cam Jordan

Like Dawkins, Cam Jordan has largely treated media appearances like a side hustle in the latter half of his playing career. And as he enters his 15th season with the New Orleans Saints, the 8-time Pro Bowl selection will likely have a new full-time gig sooner rather than later.

Honorable mentions: Von Miller, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward

Linebacker: Fred Warner

There aren’t many off-ball linebackers with national campaign ads these days. Fred Warner, however, possesses both the playing resume and personality to buck that trend, and it would hardly be a surprise to see that pattern continue in his post-playing career.

Honorable mention: Bobby Wagner

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey

Whether he’s playing in Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Miami, or Pittsburgh, Jalen Ramsey has been one of the NFL’s biggest personalities for nearly a decade now. Factor in his status as one of the best defensive players of this er,a and it’s easy to envision him making the transition from covering wideouts to covering the league.

Honorable mentions: Sauce Gardner, Trevon Diggs, Patrick Surtain II

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Tyrann Mathieu would have been the name in this spot less than two months ago, but he has since announced his retirement and is already lining up media gigs. Minkah Fitzpatrick might not share the same outspoken personality, but he does possess a strong presence both on the field and in front of the camera.

Honorable mention: Derwin James, Harrison Smith

Special teams: Johnny Hekker

Pat McAfee’s place as sports media’s preeminent punter isn’t in danger anytime soon, but there’s also room in the industry for more than just one player representing the position. In addition to six All-Pro selections, Johnny Hekker has established himself as one of the NFL’s most media-friendly players over the course of his career. Search his name on YouTube and you’ll find far more interviews (and highlights) than you’d expect from a punter.

Head Coach: Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin

This might be a cop out, but being an NFL head coach provides an even clearer path to media work than being a quarterback does (just ask Jason Garrett). Whenever McVay’s time in Los Angeles and Tomlin’s stint in Pittsburgh come to an end, it’s a safe bet that both will wind up in either a studio or broadcast booth before their inevitable next coaching gigs.

“I love being here with you guys. Much rather be coaching, but this is a subtle flex on ya.” 😂💍@RamsNFL HC Sean McVay joins the set and shows off his Super Bowl ring pic.twitter.com/elFNjUEw1d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Honorable mention: Dan Campbell, Sean Payton, Nick Sirianni, John Harbaugh