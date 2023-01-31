NFLRatingsBy Joe Lucia on

The NFL’s Conference Championship games delivered strong viewership for the league, as expected.

On Fox, the NFC Championship between the Eagles and 49ers averaged 47.5 million viewers. That’s down from last year’s game, which aired in the late window on Fox (49ers-Rams, 50.23 million) and was barely up from the Cowboys-49ers Divisional game last week (45.7 million viewers, the second most-watched Divisional game ever).

Over on CBS, Bengals-Chiefs averaged 53.124 million viewers in the late window. That’s the most-watched Conference Championship, regardless of network, since 2019 (Patriots-Chiefs, 53.92 million).

Last year, CBS averaged 47.85 million viewers for the same matchup in the early window.

Together, the two games averaged 50.312 million viewers, up from last year (49.04 million).

Next up, we’ve got the reimagined Pro Bowl Games. Hooray? I’m interested in whether or not fans care about the event this year. Last year’s Pro Bowl averaged 6.69 million viewers over four networks, the least-watched edition since 2006. Will we see more of the same this year, or will the skills contest and flag football games capture more eyeballs?

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia