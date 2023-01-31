The NFL’s Conference Championship games delivered strong viewership for the league, as expected.

On Fox, the NFC Championship between the Eagles and 49ers averaged 47.5 million viewers. That’s down from last year’s game, which aired in the late window on Fox (49ers-Rams, 50.23 million) and was barely up from the Cowboys-49ers Divisional game last week (45.7 million viewers, the second most-watched Divisional game ever).

The @Eagles victory during Sunday's #NFCChampionship on FOX delivered 47.5 million viewers? ✔️FOX's most-watched telecast of any kind since last year's NFC Championship

✔️Peaked at 52.3 million viewers from 5:15-5:30 PM ET

✔️Second most-streamed NFL game in FOX Sports history pic.twitter.com/89phAXnUgT — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 31, 2023

Over on CBS, Bengals-Chiefs averaged 53.124 million viewers in the late window. That’s the most-watched Conference Championship, regardless of network, since 2019 (Patriots-Chiefs, 53.92 million).

NFL ON CBS caps off record-setting season with the most-watched NFL Conference Championship Game in 4 years. AFC Championship Game delivered 53.124 million viewers and peaked with nearly 60 million viewers. Full release: https://t.co/bPwu329upF pic.twitter.com/lT95S5BD14 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 31, 2023

Last year, CBS averaged 47.85 million viewers for the same matchup in the early window.

Together, the two games averaged 50.312 million viewers, up from last year (49.04 million).

Next up, we’ve got the reimagined Pro Bowl Games. Hooray? I’m interested in whether or not fans care about the event this year. Last year’s Pro Bowl averaged 6.69 million viewers over four networks, the least-watched edition since 2006. Will we see more of the same this year, or will the skills contest and flag football games capture more eyeballs?