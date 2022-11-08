There weren’t many highlights for the NFL’s Week 9 viewership.

The Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon between the Eagles and Texans averaged 7.855 million viewers on Prime Video, down from both last week (Ravens-Bucs, 10.009 million) and last year (11.65 million, Jets-Colts on Fox and NFL Network).

Fox had the Week 9 singleheader. That five-game window averaged 15.493 million viewers, down from last week (16.126 million for Steelers-Eagles etc) and up from last year (14.03 million, Browns-Bengals, Chargers-Eagles, etc), both on CBS.

CBS had the doubleheader. The early half (Bills-Jets, etc) averaged 13.786 million viewers, up from last week (11.935 million for Bears-Cowboys, etc) and down from last year (15.19 million, Broncos-Cowboys, etc), both on Fox. The late half (Bucs-Rams to the whole country) averaged 20.250 million viewers, down from both last week (24.929 million, 49ers-Rams, etc) and last year 24.37 million for Packers-Chiefs), both on Fox.

NBC averaged 17.687 million for Titans-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, down from last week (19.618 million, Packers-Bills) and up from last year (14.21 million, Titans-Rams).

ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 10.531 million viewers for Ravens-Saints on Monday Night Football. That’s down from both last week (11.300 million, Browns-Bengals) and last year (12.10 million, Bears-Steelers without a ManningCast).

This week, Amazon has Falcons-Panthers on TNF, NBC has Chargers-49ers on SNF, and ESPN has Commanders-Eagles on MNF. NFL Network has an international game from Germany on Sunday morning between the Seahawks and Bucs. Fox has the doubleheader in Week 10, with Cowboys-Packers as the national game of the week.

