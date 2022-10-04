Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, and CBS Sports drew a huge viewership number to lead the week.

24.647 million people watched the late half of the CBS doubleheader on Sunday (Patriots-Packers, Broncos-Raiders), good for the most-watched Week 4 window on CBS since 1998.

That’s up from last year (22.29 million for Steelers-Packers on CBS), though it’s down from the second half of the doubleheader on Fox last week (26.4 million for Packers-Bucs).

The early half of the doubleheader (five games, most getting Bills-Ravens) averaged 14.643 million viewers, down from last year (17.35 million for Chiefs-Eagles, etc) and up from last week on Fox (13.8 million for Ravens-Patriots, etc).

In their singleheader, Fox averaged 15.327 million viewers for a five game window highlighted by Commanders-Cowboys. That’s down from last year (18.28 million for Panthers-Cowboys, etc) and up from last week on CBS (14.679 million for Chiefs-Colts, etc).

NFL Network had an exclusive London game on Sunday morning, which averaged 4.623 million viewers. There was no London game last week or last year, though it was up from the first London game of the 2021 season (Jets-Falcons in Week 5, 3.28 million).

Heading into primetime, the Sunday Night Football Chiefs-Bucs game averaged 20.853 million viewers on NBC and 22.2 million across all platforms.

That’s up from last week (18.9 million for 49ers-Broncos) and down from last year (26.75 million for Bucs-Patriots).

Monday Night Football averaged 12.496 million viewers over ESPN and ESPN2 (10.863 million for the traditional broadcast, 1.633 million for the ManningCast). That’s down from both last week (Giants-Cowboys, which also had an ABC simulcast, 19.341 million) and last year (Raiders-Chargers, 12.86 million).

Per a release from Amazon, the Dolphins-Bengals matchup on Prime Video averaged 13.4 million viewers across all platforms (11.722 million on Prime Video), including local stations in Cincinnati and Miami. That’s up from both last week (11.029 million for Browns-Steelers) and last year (8.00 million for Jaguars-Bengals on NFL Network.

