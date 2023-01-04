Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season featured declines across the board from the NFL’s TV partners when compared to last year.

Due to last week’s Christmas schedule, comparisons to Week 16 won’t be included.

On Thursday, Prime Video’s broadcast of Cowboys-Titans averaged 9.728 million viewers. There was no TNF game in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

CBS had the doubleheader in Week 17. The four-game early half, highlighted by Dolphins-Patriots, averaged 14.578 million viewers. That’s barely down from last year on Fox (Rams-Ravens, etc, 14.82 million). The late half, with nearly the entire country getting the Packers’ blowout win over the Vikings, averaged 24.619 million viewers. That’s also down from last year on Fox (Cardinals-Cowboys, 26.79 million).

Fox had the singleheader, averaging 22.004 million viewers for a seven-game window. That’s up from last year’s singleheader on CBS (Chiefs-Bengals, etc, 18.77 million).

On Sunday night, NBC averaged 17.177 million viewers for the Steelers’ late win over the Ravens. That’s down from last year (Vikings-Packers, 18.55 million).

We’ll close out the regular season with Week 18 this weekend. ESPN has a doubleheader of Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars on Saturday, with both games simulcast on ABC. CBS and Fox will each air doubleheaders on Sunday, with CBS scheduled to air a total of six games (depending on what happens with the Patriots-Bills matchup) and Fox airing seven. On Sunday night, NBC will air Lions-Packers, which will determine the NFC’s seventh and final playoff team.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]