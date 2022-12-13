Only one network had a standout weekend during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

That network was Fox, which had the Sunday doubleheader. 24.028 million viewers watched the national game of the week, the 49ers’ blowout win over the Bucs. That’s up from last week on CBS (Chiefs-Bengals, 23.407 million) and last year, also on CBS (Bills-Bucs, 21.42 million).

Fox also scored with their three-game early window, with most of the country getting Eagles-Giants. 14.022 million watched that window, up from last week on CBS (Jets-Vikings etc, 13.694 million) and last year, also on CBS (Raiders-Chiefs, 12.16 million).

CBS had a singleheader in Week 14, and averaged 17.451 million viewers for the five game window. That’s down from last week on Fox (six games, 19.170 million), and up from last year, also on Fox (Cowboys-Washington, 15.70 million).

Moving over to primetime, Amazon averaged 8.262 million viewers on Prime Video Thursday for Raiders-Rams. That’s down from last week (Bills-Patriots, 9.971 million) and last year (Steelers-Vikings, 14.04 million on Fox and NFL Network).

On Sunday night, NBC drew 15.757 million for the flexed in Dolphins-Chargers game. That’s down from last week (Colts-Cowboys, 18.132 million) and last year (Bears-Packers, 18.56 million).

On Monday night, ESPN drew 10.251 million for Patriots-Cardinals (9.121 million for the main ESPN broadcast, 1.130 million for the ESPN2 ManningCast). That’s down from last week (Saints-Bucs, 11.273 million, including an ESPN2 ManningCast) and down from last year (49ers-Cardinals, 15.90 million, which included a simulcast on ABC and no ESPN2 ManningCast).

In Week 15, Prime Video has a 49ers-Seahawks matchup on Thursday night. NFL Network has a Saturday tripleheader of (in order) Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, and Dolphins-Bills. CBS has the doubleheader, with Bengals-Bucs as the national game of the week. The best game in the early window is probably Lions-Jets on CBS, though the Eagles, Steelers, Cowboys, and Chiefs all play in less appealing matchups in the window. NBC has Giants-Commanders in primetime, and ESPN (along with an ABC simulcast) will air Rams-Packers on Monday night.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]