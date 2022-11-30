The NFL’s broadcast windows in Week 12 were, unsurprisingly, highlighted by a record-setting Thanksgiving tripleheader.

Over the weekend, we discussed viewership for the three games that took place last Thursday. The early game on CBS between the Bills and Lions averaged 31.782 million viewers, the most-watched early Thanksgiving game ever. The late afternoon window on Fox between the Giants and Cowboys averaged 42.058 million viewers, the most-watched regular season game ever. In primetime, Patriots-Vikings on NBC averaged 25.9 million over all platforms (24.777 million on NBC alone), the second most-watched Thanksgiving Night game ever. Yeah. That’ll do.

Onto Sunday!

CBS had the singleheader and averaged 13.13 million for the five game window, headlined by Bengals-Titans. That’s down from last week on Fox (six games, 15.556 million), and up from last year on CBS (Titans-Patriots, etc, 11.72 million).

Fox had the Week 12 doubleheader. The four-game early window averaged 13.719 million viewers, down from last week on CBS (Eagles-Colts, etc, 15.257 million) and last year on Fox (Bucs-Colts, etc, 15.07 million). Rams-Chiefs went to nearly the entire country in the late half of the doubleheader, with the window averaging 23.346 million viewers. That’s down from last week on CBS (Cowboys-Vikings, 27.546 million) and last year on Fox (Rams-Packers, 24.66 million viewers).

The Packers-Eagles Sunday Night Football matchup averaged 19.573 million viewers on NBC, up from last week (Chiefs-Chargers, 17.886 million) and last year (Browns-Ravens, 16.23 million).

ESPN closed the week with a Steelers-Colts matchup on Monday Night Football, averaging 10.882 million viewers. That’s down from last week (49ers-Cardinals, 11.166 million viewers) and flat with last year (Seahawks-Washington, 10.89 million viewers).

This week, Thursday Night Football returns to Prime Video with a Bills-Patriots matchup. CBS has the Week 13 doubleheader, with Chiefs-Bengals as the national game of the week. The network also has a pretty interesting Jets-Vikings game in the early half of the day. Fox has a six-game singleheader with a pair of standout games – Titans-Eagles early, and Dolphins-49ers late. NBC’s Sunday night game is Colts-Cowboys, and ESPN’s Monday night game is Saints-Bucs featuring the return of the ManningCast.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]