Credit: NFL

The NFL and X are running back a successful partnership from 2025.

On Tuesday, the league announced it would once again be partnering with the popular social media platform to renew the NFL Top 100 series in which active NFL players vote who is the best among them. The league then reveals the top-100 players in a series of short-form videos on X in the weeks leading up to the season.

“We are thrilled to renew our NFL Top 100 for a second season on X and continue delivering great content to our fans,” Ross Ketover, NFL Films senior executive, said in a press release. “The 2025 relaunch of the series was a perfect fit, allowing us to amplify player voices and connect directly with fans around one of the most debated topics in football over the past 15 years.”

The inaugural season of NFL Top 100 captured 440 million impressions on X, according to Mitchell Smith, X’s head of original content. “The NFL remains one of the hottest topics on the platform, and we’re excited to go bigger and bolder in season two with the immensely creative minds at NFL Films,” he added.

Renewing the series displays the NFL’s commitment to embracing short-form video content on social media platforms. It goes without saying, but this type of content has only grown in terms of its share of engagement in recent years. The NFL is trying to meet its fans where they are, and a large portion of its fans are active X users.

Each episode will clock in at under five minutes and be released over a period of weeks, allowing for plenty of internet debate during a time of year where football fans are eager for the start of the season.