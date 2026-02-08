Credit: Wikipedia/US Department of Agriculture/Lance Cheung (Will Lewis); Washington Post

Just days after The Washington Post cut 30 percent of its staff — featuring more than 300 journalists — and axed its sports desk, Will Lewis stepped down as the company’s CEO and publisher.

On Saturday, Lewis released the following statement to what remains of the newspaper’s staff, in which he thanked Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and noted, “The institution could not have a better owner.”

Will Lewis just sent a note to staff at The Washington Post announcing that he is stepping down as publisher. pic.twitter.com/hNTf6wyrDk — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 7, 2026

“All- after two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside. I want to thank Jeff Bezos throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner. During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day.”

The Washington Post proceeded to announce Jeff D’Onofrio as its acting publisher and CEO. D’Onofrio joined The Post last June as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Washington Post is announcing Jeff D’Onofrio as its acting Publisher and CEO, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/38eGFkSXjL — Washington Post Communications (@WashPostComms) February 7, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, news emerged that Bezos and Lewis ignored an offer from a group to spin off the WaPo sports section.

And on Thursday, Lewis was seen shamelessly walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show in San Francisco, one day after The Post closed its sports section amid the sweeping layoffs.

Lewis was brought in by Bezos in 2024 to oversee the WaPo. His exit statement noted “two years of transformation at The Washington Post.” That’s one way to refer to gutting one of the most prominent newspapers and publications in the history of journalism.