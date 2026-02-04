Credit: Jhaan Elker-The Washington Post

The Washington Post shuttered its sports department on Wednesday, closing one of the last great institutions in American sportswriting.

The paper plans to keep a handful of reporters to cover sports “as a cultural and societal phenomenon” in its features department, meaning they’ll write about sports when something intersects with politics or social issues, but won’t necessarily cover games.

The Post sports section employed Shirley Povich, Thomas Boswell, Sally Jenkins, Tony Kornheiser, and Michael Wilbon. It broke the Dan Snyder investigation that ultimately forced him to sell the Commanders. For decades, it set the standard for what sports journalism could be when it took itself seriously.

The decision follows weeks of cuts that telegraphed the outcome. The Post canceled its Winter Olympics coverage two weeks before the opening ceremony, then reversed course after backlash. It announced it wouldn’t send beat reporters to cover Nationals spring training or road games for Washington’s pro teams. Each move made Wednesday’s announcement feel inevitable.

Jeff Bezos bought the paper in 2013, promising to invest in journalism. Thirteen years later, he’s dismantling one of the few remaining outlets with the institutional resources and editorial independence to hold powerful people in sports accountable. The reactions from across the industry make clear what’s being lost here.

Just terrible on Washington Post Sports. You want to make some changes? Sure. The lack of imagination shows a failure of leadership. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 4, 2026

That’s a gut punch. The Washington Post produced so many incredible, deeply reported and meaningful stories that bridged the sports world and the real world. An awful, awful decision. https://t.co/uJ6a4KcW3n — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 4, 2026

The Washington Post has been the best newspaper sports section for a long time now. Best staff. Best work. Business wise, I don’t understand why a media outlet – especially one that is understandably focused on politics – would give up on sports, which serves as a unifier and… https://t.co/XAlBchkt7x — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 4, 2026

Senseless. Just spitting in the face of readers. The Post has long had one of the best sports departments in the country representing the top quality of reporting and writing in the field. To dismantle it in one fell swoop is utterly mystifying, and we are all worse for it. https://t.co/VZUGz9bE4Q — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 4, 2026

It’s just horrible news shutting down the Washington Post tremendous sports department. Without it, Dan Snyder likely would still be owning the Commanders. https://t.co/L92taMeml2 — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) February 4, 2026

Bezos isn’t destroying the Washington Post because it isn’t profitable. He’s destroying the Washington Post because he’s calculated that a robust free press threatens the ability of his class to warp society around their interests — Brian Phillips (@brianphillips.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 9:24 AM

Like most others in the industry, I’ve been influenced and inspired for so long by the Washington Post’s Sports section and its long list of shrewd, witty, bold writers that made it a POWERHOUSE. This is maddening because it is unnecessary and, beyond that, was avoidable. https://t.co/SMV72PqgS4 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 4, 2026

The Washington Post was already one of the best sports sections in the country at covering this. I was at WaPo in 2016 after Bezos took over and optimism about the future reigned. Heartbreaking to see how mismanagement of an institution brought us here. Terrible for journalism. https://t.co/bwHB5ckpHF — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 4, 2026

Very sad to log on to see that the Washington Post has hired a bunch of media executives from the Jim Bankoff School Of Understanding Sports. Stupid decision made by stupid people who have nothing but contempt for their actual audiences. — Matt Brown (@mattbrown.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 9:17 AM

Gutted by this news and thinking of everyone at The Washington Post. It’s personal to me. I owe so much to the Post. I was an intern there and met my wife in the newsroom. That set up my life. But most important, the Post has set a standard of excellence. Everyone loses here. https://t.co/8VBHzFpskq — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 4, 2026

Truly one of the most absurd decisions I can remember in a business filled with insane decision making. Heart goes out to the amazingly talented people on the Post sports desk who deserve so much better than this. https://t.co/LWO2QBPlgu — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) February 4, 2026

It’s saddening and maddening to watch what’s happening at the Washington Post today. The staffers there and their readers everywhere deserve better than these shortsighted decisions and the mismanagement that led to them. — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) February 4, 2026

An absolute disgrace — and it will produce an even larger disconnect between audience retention and the Washington Post brand. They gutted this outlet and the only people who will emerge wealthier are the ones who gutted it. https://t.co/ZAaFefyJYC — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 4, 2026

Absolutely disgraceful, tragic, unnecessary, sad, infuriating, etc, etc. I feel so badly for DC sports fans, and for all my talented Post friends. This is awful. https://t.co/rAzmVYo2bB — Dan Kolko (@DanKolko_) February 4, 2026

Washington, D.C., is now a city of four professional sports franchises without a major newspaper covering them daily. The Nationals, Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics will operate largely without institutional oversight from a newsroom with the credibility and resources to hold them accountable. Not only is it bad for journalism, but it’s bad for the fans who deserve to know what’s actually happening with the teams they support. And it undoubtedly changes the relationship between teams and the cities that support them.