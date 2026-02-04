The Washington Post Credit: Jhaan Elker-The Washington Post
The Washington Post shuttered its sports department on Wednesday, closing one of the last great institutions in American sportswriting.

The paper plans to keep a handful of reporters to cover sports “as a cultural and societal phenomenon” in its features department, meaning they’ll write about sports when something intersects with politics or social issues, but won’t necessarily cover games.

The Post sports section employed Shirley Povich, Thomas Boswell, Sally Jenkins, Tony Kornheiser, and Michael Wilbon. It broke the Dan Snyder investigation that ultimately forced him to sell the Commanders. For decades, it set the standard for what sports journalism could be when it took itself seriously.

The decision follows weeks of cuts that telegraphed the outcome. The Post canceled its Winter Olympics coverage two weeks before the opening ceremony, then reversed course after backlash. It announced it wouldn’t send beat reporters to cover Nationals spring training or road games for Washington’s pro teams. Each move made Wednesday’s announcement feel inevitable.

Jeff Bezos bought the paper in 2013, promising to invest in journalism. Thirteen years later, he’s dismantling one of the few remaining outlets with the institutional resources and editorial independence to hold powerful people in sports accountable. The reactions from across the industry make clear what’s being lost here.

Bezos isn’t destroying the Washington Post because it isn’t profitable. He’s destroying the Washington Post because he’s calculated that a robust free press threatens the ability of his class to warp society around their interests

— Brian Phillips (@brianphillips.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 9:24 AM

Very sad to log on to see that the Washington Post has hired a bunch of media executives from the Jim Bankoff School Of Understanding Sports. Stupid decision made by stupid people who have nothing but contempt for their actual audiences.

— Matt Brown (@mattbrown.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 9:17 AM

Washington, D.C., is now a city of four professional sports franchises without a major newspaper covering them daily. The Nationals, Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics will operate largely without institutional oversight from a newsroom with the credibility and resources to hold them accountable. Not only is it bad for journalism, but it’s bad for the fans who deserve to know what’s actually happening with the teams they support. And it undoubtedly changes the relationship between teams and the cities that support them.

