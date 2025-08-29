Credit: Jeff Zillgitt

If it’s happened in and around the NBA since 1995, Jeff Zillgitt has probably covered it for USA Today. However, that era ended this week as the longtime NBA writer announced he’d accepted a buyout from the newspaper.

“After 30 years at USA TODAY, it’s -30- for me,” he wrote on X. “I have taken a buyout. It’s been the thrill and dream of a lifetime. Being a newspaper person was all I ever wanted out of work. There’s not enough room to acknowledge everyone who deserves it but my gratitude runs wide and deep.”

Zillgitt started with USA Today in 1995 and went on to cover 18 NBA Finals, eight Olympics, seven World Series, six Super Bowls, six Final Fours, and two college football national title games, among other work covering the NBA.

He expounded on his reasons for why the timing of the buyout made sense on his Authory site, adding that he had been dealing with some health issues in recent years, as some might recall from LeBron James’s touching moment with him at a press conference in 2024.

“As some of you know, I’ve had serious health issues the past decade and recently received radiation treatment for a cancerous spot in my abdomen in addition to the regular infusion I have received every three weeks for the past two years to keep metastatic stomach cancer in check,” he wrote. “I’ve said this about a variety of things but this job and colleagues have helped me through dark days and made it possible for me to get from there to here. The support and kindness have been overwhelming and have enriched my life. I don’t do this alone.

“The timing of this buyout works, giving me a chance to pursue a couple of projects. I don’t have anything lined up, except for a few freelance gigs. I plan to decompress for a bit – I’m headed to Montana next week to fly-fish and will take a beach vacation later in September, and I’ll go to some concerts. I still have stories to tell.”

“I don’t have anything lined up,” he added, “but I still have stories to tell.”

Tributes poured in all over social media from Zillgitt’s peers and contemporaries, universally praising him for the work he’s done and his character.

This man is a legend and one of the absolute sweetest people you will meet in any line of work. So glad we caught in Indy during the Finals. Love ya JZ https://t.co/ZRZBgZozBP — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) August 29, 2025

Zillgitt! Universally beloved by all of his colleagues. With good reason. Tremendous gent and journalist! https://t.co/np7hhbhD7m — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 29, 2025

All the love, my friend. Give this man his flowers. He had an incredible run in this volatile, challenging media business and is forever a USA Today legend. Not to mention the part about fighting cancer with grace and grit for the past decade. I’m excited to see what comes next,… https://t.co/jHvx7Ad3eN — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 29, 2025

Once again JZ is setting the standard in our industry: His going away gathering yesterday was equal parts fun, (very) funny & heartwarming. He’s so respected & loved by colleagues. A pro’s pro & a gem of a human. (LeBron thinks so too!) https://t.co/EdyEEFADQJ — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) August 29, 2025