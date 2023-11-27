Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jay Glazer at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Glazer is a man of many talents and hobbies. The Fox Sports NFL insider broadcasts from the studio each weekend alongside Michael Strahan and Co., runs a mixed martial arts gym in Los Angeles, and documents his mental health journey in book and podcast form. Glazer has also acted and written for print outlets.

But in an interview with the New York Post released Monday, Glazer revealed he nearly produced a sitcom about his busy life.

According to Glazer, five years ago he created a “mini pilot” that he described as Curb Your Enthusiasm for sports, and it was picked up by USA Network. While Glazer did not act in the show, Strahan voiced his conscience while Eddie George, Randy Couture and Tony Gonzalez were cast along with real actors and actresses.

Ultimately, USA Network executives could not agree on the style or format for the show, so it never went to series. Glazer regrets it immensely.

“Half the room voted yes, the other half of the room wanted it to be a reality show because my life was so crazy,” Glazer explained. “I didn’t want to do a reality show. I wanted to do comedy and make people laugh. Ugh. Still a gut punch. It would have been amazing.”

The history of sports-centered sitcoms has more misses than hits. And Glazer is hardly a household name to the average USA Network viewer. But Glazer is well-connected enough that it just might have worked.

Instead of making that series, Glazer has stuck to the sports work he’s known for. And in his Unbreakable podcast and memoir, Glazer also has opened up about depression and hosted many guests to share their stories too.

Maybe there’s still a chance his unique world gets translated into television some day.

