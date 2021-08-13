NewspapersNHLBy Jay Rigdon on

Jay Greenberg passed away on Thursday evening, the end of a long life and a very successful career in sportswriting.

Among many other accolades, Greenberg received the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award in 2013 from the Hockey Hall of Fame, a fitting reward for a career that featured stints at such publications as the Kansas City StarToronto Sun, Philadelphia Daily News, and the New York Post.

Greenberg covered hockey for decades, but tributes have arrived from all across the world of sportswriting.

There are many, many more tributes out there, as well, which is always a sign of a life well-lived.

RIP, Jay Greenberg. We wish all the best to his family and friends.

