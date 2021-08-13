Jay Greenberg passed away on Thursday evening, the end of a long life and a very successful career in sportswriting.

Among many other accolades, Greenberg received the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award in 2013 from the Hockey Hall of Fame, a fitting reward for a career that featured stints at such publications as the Kansas City Star, Toronto Sun, Philadelphia Daily News, and the New York Post.

Greenberg covered hockey for decades, but tributes have arrived from all across the world of sportswriting.

Such sad news. Jay Greenberg was one of the greatest hockey writers who ever lived. But more than that, he was a warm, upbeat, caring human being. I feel lucky to have known him and enjoyed his company. He leaves so many friends who will miss him dearly. RIP, my friend. https://t.co/mJ8dabQ5AK — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 13, 2021

Sad, sad news. My friend and former Post colleague Jay Greenberg has passed away at age 71. Jay was one of the great gentlemen of the press box and never, ever lost his love of the job, or of sports, and he adored his family. Godspeed, Jay. — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) August 13, 2021

Absolutely gutted to learn of Jay Greenberg’s passing. He always looked after me as one of the few to also cover the Flyers for @PhillyDailyNews. Jay was a true heavyweight in the industry – and a mentor who did not disappoint. Thank you. Rest easy, JG.https://t.co/6DkUhtfBQw — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 13, 2021

Heartbroken by the passing of Jay Greenberg today. He isn't suffering anymore and was at peace but I can't even begin to express how much we will all miss his friendship, wisdom, humor, intelligence and kindness as well as his extraordinary writing talent. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) August 13, 2021

I smiled a bit more whenever I was lucky enough to sit next to Jay Greenberg in the press box. And if it were hockey I just listened and learned, because it was akin to sitting next to a hockey savant.

Vale Jay. May his memory be a blessing ♥️ https://t.co/FJHChfCmZu — Lisa Olson (@Lisa_Olson1) August 13, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of Jay Greenberg…His words about hockey were always so well thought out. He was a Hall of Famer through and through. He was truly a friend of the game…and to so many in it. So long friend. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) August 13, 2021

It’s not often you get to meet your writing heroes and they prove to be even better people than you could’ve hoped for. Jay Greenberg was certainly that for me. I will miss my conversations with him in the commissary and press box. Learned so much. Rest well Jay & thank you. pic.twitter.com/50cYliLqMH — Anthony Mingioni (@AnthonyMingioni) August 13, 2021

Rest in peace, Jay Greenberg. Great hockey writer. Even better person. — Joe Watson Official (@JoeWatsonHockey) August 13, 2021

There are many, many more tributes out there, as well, which is always a sign of a life well-lived.

RIP, Jay Greenberg. We wish all the best to his family and friends.